Balgonie looking for volunteer firefighters

Fire departments are a key component of every Saskatchewan community and Balgonie is looking to recruit new volunteers to replenish their 25-person crew.

Doug Lapchuk, Saskatchewan Volunteer Firefighter’s Association president, said people end up having to step back from being a volunteer for a variety of reasons.

“We’ve had a couple of people retire from the department. We’ve lost three or four members due to changes in jobs and changes in life – moving away from town and that. We currently sit with about 25 on our roster. Normally, we run around the 30 mark,” he said. “We’re not short but we do like the idea of having enough personnel that are trained that we can cover any and all responses.”

In order to encourage more people to volunteer to be a firefighter first responder or medical first responder, the Balgonie Volunteer Fire Department is holding an open house recruitment night March 8 starting at 7 p.m.

“We want to let more of the new people in the area know that there is an opportunity to volunteer,” said Lapchuk.

Those interested in learning more about being a volunteer firefighter can attend the open house at Balgonie’s Fire Hall.

“We’ll have a couple of our members there and they’ll walk people through and they can answer any questions,” said Lapchuk. “We’ll show them the equipment and explain the training. We’ll explain how everything works, what the number of calls is that we do in a year, how many training nights we have and how many meetings we have and when the meetings are – basically just give them a snapshot of being a member so they can make the decision whether or not this sounds like something that would interest them.”

If someone does decide to become a volunteer, Lapchuk said they would be expected to attend as many calls as they can and as many meetings as they can, depending on their work schedule and family commitments.

“We recognize the fact that life is busy for everybody,” he said. “We ask that you have a commitment to the team and you attend as much training as you possibly can.”

Balgonie attends the two Saskatchewan Volunteer Firefighters Association fire schools every year. They will be in White City this April for the spring school.

Every month Balgonie holds a training night for their volunteers where they cover a certain topic.

“At the last meeting, we covered traffic control safety guidelines so if we’re on the highway and we have to slow traffic down we know the safe way to do it,” Lapchuk said.

He said they try to cover every aspect of the job, but they can’t cover everything in a year. They will discuss new equipment that changes how a certain task is handled, like removing someone from a vehicle, along with new techniques and computer-based programs.

“To be a good volunteer firefighter, you have to always be educating yourself and that’s what we do,” Lapchuk said.

A volunteer firefighter must also be honest, have integrity, good work character, good morals, respect command structure and most importantly: be a team player.

“You have to believe strongly in the brotherhood and sisterhood of firefighting. The main rule we live by if we’re on an active fire and going in is two in and two out. You never leave your partner under any circumstances. There has to be a good sense of teamwork,” he said. “We’re not looking for lone wolves. We’re looking for team players.”

Anyone is welcome to attend the meeting in Balgonie, no matter their day job.

“No matter who you are in the world, we can always use you either as a firefighter or medical first responder,” said Lapchuk. “We look forward to seeing more people get involved because the stronger the department is, the stronger the community is. I believe we have a strong community and by growing and fostering people into the volunteer fire service, we can only improve our standing as a volunteer department and help our communities.”