The dream of two sisters became a reality two years ago when the Blue Rooster Café and Studio first opened. Now, as they celebrated their second year, the owners reflect on how their business has grown.

Wendy Erratt and her sister Kelly Haas always wanted to open a business and when the New Horizons Business Centre opened in Pilot Butte, the sisters saw their opportunity.

“We like the community. Our kids grew up here,” Erratt said.

Haas and Erratt combined their love of cooking and art to make the Blue Rooster a reality. Erratt teaches art classes and facilitates the other classes taught by community members. Haas is the main chef, but they recently hired another to help Haas’ load.

The first year provided many challenges, including Erratt’s husband being ill and later passing away.

“Kelly was doing more of the work on her own,” Erratt said. “We were the only ones in the mall for a long time so people didn’t know we were here. That was quite a challenge.”

But with the help of their family, Erratt and Haas’ business continued to grow.

“The community was very supportive and they came out,” Erratt said. “Kelly worked really hard and our family pitched in. Our classes started to take off.”

The restaurant continues to expand and develop as their second year of business begins. Erratt said their art classes have widened to include many different kinds of artists. They recently started having trivia nights and paint workshops. They have hired seven part time staff.

“We’re also getting into more local ingredients as well,” Erratt said. These businesses include the Cookie Lady, Last Mountain Distillery and Over the Hill Orchards.

In the future, Erratt and Haas plan to expand even more.

“We would like to be busier and we would like to try and have something going on every night,” Erratt said. “We have to keep being present.”

Erratt said they hope to one day be able to have customers order food online then come pick it up at the café. They still have the drive-thru window, which came three months after they opened, but customers can only order drinks via the drive-thru.

“(The drive-thru) has grown. We keep setting a goal to keep that growing each month. We would like to see it busier, but we don’t do full menu,” Erratt said. “A lot of people pre-order then just come through the drive-thru and pay, so that works out nice for us.”

One day, Erratt and Haas would like to grow their own vegetables on site. It’s still in the works and a location has not been decided.

“We’re working with a company that has chalk mineral paint. We’re going to start stocking some of their merchandise,” she said. “We have a lady who does photography and makes cards, so we’re going to stock her cards. We’ll have a select few things for sale in the café. We have some new decorating ideas coming up.”

Erratt said it’s important their business is here because it offers residents home cooked food without having to drive to Regina.

“Kelly and I have always liked to go to 13th Avenue in Regina and go somewhere different that has home cooked food from scratch that’s fast but not junkie,” she said. “It’s nice that we have it in our own town. We don’t have to go to the city, especially in the winter.”