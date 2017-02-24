Microblading studio opens in Emerald Park

A new business has recently opened in Emerald Park that will cater to esthetics, specifically brows and eyelashes.

Laura Faul has worked on lash extensions for a few years and decided to try her hand at microblading.

“The company I teach lash extensions for offers the microblading course and I figured why not! I love my brows – I have had them done for about three years – and love how mine make me feel. I hope to help others feel the same confidence and life changing a good brow can do for a face,” she said.

Microblading is a form of permanent makeup that provides a means to partially or fully camouflage missing eyebrow hair with the appearance of simulated hair using fine deposits of cosmetic tattoo pigments. Microblading technicians manually deposit pigment superficially in the upper region of the dermis with the use of a hand tool with attached needles fused together in a linear grouping.

“I can create a full brow or just add a tiny amount of colour with a little more shape. There is some discomfort but it’s very minimal. If you have been living with brows you don’t love, this maybe the service for you,” she said.

Faul offers microblading at the Brownstone Professional Building in Emerald Park through her business called Fantasy Lash. At her home studio, she offers lash extensions, lash lifts, lash tints, brow shaping and makeup.

There are challenges when it comes to doing microblading and Faul has had to work through them.

“Microblading is technically an old school tattoo, which is a prohibited home business in all of Saskatchewan. So finding an appropriate space in our community was harder than I thought. The Brownstone is the perfect fit. Beautiful, clean, bright and affordable – literally the best of everything,” she said.

Faul managed to find the right fit for her shop and is enjoying the successes of her business.

“With prior experience with shaping, tinting and filling in brows, It really helped me catch on to the training and technique for the perfect brow for each individual face,” she said. “I truly love the results and reaction to seeing your new brows for the first time.”

Having microblading done is not cheap. For the initial service, Faul charges $350 – a fraction of the cost compared to businesses in Regina that offer the service.

Four to six weeks after the initial appointment, clients return for a “perfecting touch-up”, which is always included.

Faul hopes to expand to a full permanent makeup service in the future. She originally wanted to start this business because no one offers this service in the White City area.

“My lash business has done so well, I knew there was a demand to add microblading here,” she said.