Emerald Park Co-op raises money for Z99’s Radiothon

In support of Z99’s Radiothon in support of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Regina, Sherwood Co-op raised over $70,000 through their fundraiser “Litres for Little Ones.”

On Feb. 16, Co-op’s Emerald Park location donated $0.10 per litre – as did other Sherwood Co-op locations – and combined it with Co-op Refinery Complex’s matching donation of $0.10, causing all the locations that participated to raise over $70,000. Co-op Refinery got involved two years ago. A total of roughly 352,000 litres was pumped that day.

Megan Dunn, the community engagement manager for Sherwood Co-op, said this fundraiser began three years ago.

“It was a really great day. People always come out and support us,” she said. “We do it twice a year. We do it in October and it’s called ‘Fuel Up to Feed’ – that goes towards the food bank. That one was the very first one we did and since that one was such a great success about four years ago, that’s when we adopted it to do the Z99 Radiothon and go towards the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit).”

Dunn said they wanted to support the radiothon because of the service it provides to residents in the area.

“Who hasn’t been touched personally by the NICU? If it’s not you, it’s somebody that you know. They do amazing things there,” she said. “We wanted to help out and be a good community sponsor like we try to be everyday.”

Other locations that participated include Indian Head, Montmartre, and various Regina gas stations.

“I think lots of people think of Sherwood Co-op as Regina-based, but we are out in our branch locations as well as those communities that surround them,” she said. “We try to be a really strong community supporter, not only right in Emerald Park and White City where our location is, but groups and organizations from Pilot Butte, Balgonie and those surrounding communities. We help all of them because we know all of them are supporting us, so we want to support them back. That’s our way of saying thank you for supporting us is to give back to these different organizations, especially these ones that are so deserving, like the NICU.”

Shawn Osier, branch manager for the Plainsview Credit Union Emerald Park location, donated to “Litres for Little Ones” on behalf of the branch.

He said he remembered an ad saying it cost $1,500 per day per child. In the ad, there were 21 children in the NICU. That means it costs $31,500 per day for all children in the NICU.

“It made me think about my niece Fawn Northwest,” he said. “She was born pre-mature by a few weeks and couldn’t go home until she was 36 weeks old. After hearing the ad and thinking of my niece the first thing I thought of was,’What kind of impact could I make within Plainsview?’ I sent emails out to the managers, executives, staff and support teams to fill up in their communities if they had a Sherwood Co-op there and we put up posters in the Emerald Park location.”

“Then I started thinking besides sending out e-mails and setting up posters informing people about this, I got to thinking about a donation to help them surpass their target. The decision became easy and we donated $300 because it is an extremely important cause. When we really get down to it, we are all just one large community and helping out is what is important.”

“One comment I got, regarding the email I sent out, came from a staff member and it stated: ‘Thanks for sharing this, if not for the NICU I would not be celebrating my son’s birthday today! Or my daughters in May!’ It gets a person right in the ‘feels’ when you know they appreciate what was trying to be done,” said Osier.