Pilot Butte supports new subdivision with conditions

At Pilot Butte’s regular council meeting Feb. 13., council discussed the Tonita subdivision that is in the RM of Edenwold but close to Pilot Butte.

A year ago, the RM denied the subdivision application and now the developers are re-applying to the RM. Before the RM accepts the proposal, they have sent a letter to the Town of Pilot Butte, asking if there are any concerns the Town has with this subdivision.

“Every time the RM has an application for a subdivision or discretionary use, if it’s on our border we’ll be notified,” Councillor Nathan Schmidt explained. “This is on our border because our water treatment plant is out that way, plus it’s within the vicinity of us.”

The application for the subdivision has come up again with some changes. Roads were added into where the subdivision would be. In the original application, they were applying to mound their septic tanks, but those are not allowed anymore. However, they are still included in the new application.

“The Town had concerns if it’s industrial waste and they’re doing a mound, there is possible contaminations of seepage and tar into our well system,” said Coun. Schmidt.

Coun. Schmidt recommended council send the letter they sent last year in regards to Tonita subdivision with the same stipulations: meeting health and safety standards.

Their response to Community Planning, who sent the letter to the Town, included their concerns of mounded septic tanks. The response to the letter would also include the businesses it would impact, mainly their volunteer fire department since the subdivision would fall under their jurisdiction.

Town supports Trans Canada Trail

Council was asked if they would agree to “endorse, participate and support the Trans Canada Trail as an official White Butte Regional project” as a member of the White Butte Regional Planning Committee. Mayor Peggy Chorney and Councillor Ed Sigmeth were in support of doing so but Coun. Schmidt was not. He was concerned of the financial commitment.

“Our town portion might be $2 million. I don’t know if I can support it right now. I would say in the future, but if they’re asking for funds to start being allocated, I think there are other projects that need to go ahead first,” he said.

Coun. Sigmeth and Mayor Chorney said by endorsing the project, the Town of Pilot Butte does not commit to anything financially to the project. The trail is not at that stage yet.

“It’s not going to happen in the next ten years, but it’s something to keep going,” Coun. Sigmeth said.

“There are zero dollars coming out of our pocket. What it will mean is, down the road if we’re given a grant, we’re able to look at sectioning it off. Let’s say it’s Regina to Pilot Butte. They’re going to ask Regina to Pilot Butte communities to do some sort of fundraising, but it will be done as a White Butte initiative,” Chorney said.

She said there is an expectation that each community does fund raising to help pay for the trail, but that will come later once costs are finalized and divided between the participants.

Council voted to endorse the project and will wait for more information.

Pilot Butte approves fire commission resolutions

Coun. Schmidt brought a proposal from the White Butte Fire Commission to council for them to approve. It concerned their budget and how the chair and vice-chair of the fire commission will submit a 2017 budget to each municipality that includes four items. These items will come out of the White Butte Fire Commission’s reserves. Pilot Butte, White City and Balgonie contribute $10,000 each into the reserves. The RM contributes $20,000 and the Village of Edenwold puts in $3,000.

The first item is $1,200 for secretarial services and support.

“They’re looking to hire the same girl that does the EMO meetings,” Coun. Schmidt said. “It’s someone who will do our minutes, agendas and circulate them in the municipalities.”

They would pay the secretary $40 per hour for her services. Council accepted this resolution.

The second item that will be included in the budget is $19,000 for future equipment for the ladder truck that was recently purchased by the Pilot Butte volunteer fire department, but owned regionally. White City’s team is lending them equipment for the meantime. They asked each municipality contributes to the future equipment. The Town also accepted this resolution.

Another item is $4,200 for recertification and maintenance of the ladder truck.

“This allows for oil changes, fuel and recertification of the pump,” Coun. Schmidt said. The Town voted to accept.

The last resolution was $600 for a show and tell day.

“We would like to put money towards getting all the municipalities’ equipment together and all of our regional equipment and doing a show and tell of some sort,” Coun. Schmidt said. This would promote and clarify what equipment is in the area and educate residents about the fire departments. Council accepted this final resolution.