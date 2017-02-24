My cactus is blooming

Are you tired? Me too. It feels like everyday when I check my Facebook feed, there’s a new story from The New York Times or CBC that has me cringing.

What did Donald Trump do now? What’s Saskatchewan’s deficit grown to this time? Are we still killing the bees?

It’s easy to get bogged down by the bad news written across every front page or leading every newscast on the evening report. As a reporter, I understand the media’s job is to report on the news, no matter how unsatisfactory. News outlets aren’t supposed to tell only happy “fluff” pieces. It doesn’t benefit them or us if we only listen to the good news.

But it would be nice to wake up and read a fluff piece as the major headline, and not because the media isn’t doing their job, but because there is no crisis of the day. Donald Trump has not done yet another racist, idiotic thing. Saskatchewan (and Canada as a whole) is not digging itself into financial ruin.

I force myself to read the headlines and to scroll my newsfeed not because I like to torture myself, but because it’s important to stay informed and engaged with what is going on in my community, province, country and global neighbours. It’s painful and it makes me shake my head but it’s necessary.

Yet I have to remind myself that despite the bad, there is good hiding amongst the crocodiles. My family is safe and healthy; my dog had a good check-up with the vet and her appointment didn’t cost an arm and a leg; I finished reading two books over the weekend; my winter cactus is blooming; manatees are no longer endangered, nor is the giant panda or humpback whale.

Like the old saying goes, every storm cloud has a silver lining. It’s important to take the storm clouds as they come but still hold tight to that lining of silver.