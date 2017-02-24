Snowmobiling a growing concern for White City resident

Snowmobiling is a fun winter activity that gets families hitting the trails, but one White City resident is voicing his concerns about snowmobile use in the town.

Darhl Vercaigne has lived in White City for many years. He used to be a councillor for the Town of White City. He currently resides on Federal Drive and within the last four years, he has seen an increase in snowmobile use in areas he believes should not be allowed.

“They’re riding right alongside the road, the path the kids take to school,” he said. “I don’t see anything safe about that.”

“I’ve asked a number of residents, ‘what do you think about this?’ One young guy on his roof the other day said, ‘it didn’t use to bother me but now I don’t like it,’” Vercaigne said.

The same gentleman Vercaigne spoke to said snowmobilers also go down his back alley. Vercaigne has also seen tracks on the Aspen Village Golf Course.

“It’s time to stop that,” said Vercaigne.

Vercaigne said the council and RCMP are deferring the issue and doesn’t understand why no one is doing anything. He said he would like White City to get an enforcement officer who could handle issues like the snowmobile bylaw.

“They say you can’t fight city hall. I say bull. You get organized and you stay on it and you just keep making sure you document stuff and keep staying on top of them,” he said.

In March 2013, Vercaigne sent a letter to Brent Miller, then the director of asset management for the southern region at the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure, with his snowmobile concerns, specifically about snowmobiling in Highway 1’s right-of-way. He sent a similar letter to Miller this year, now the director of major projects for Highways, and is still waiting for a response.

White City’s snowmobile bylaw states that snowmobilers can go in the ditches and must use it as a means to get from their residences to the nearest town exit. They cannot use the parks and the footpaths and must keep noise to a minimum.

“I think 95 per cent of the people respect that,” said Ken Kolb, the town manager for White City.

Vercaigne sent pictures to Kolb showing trails that go through the park near his residence. Kolb said from what he could see, there were only a few instances of that. He also said the pictures show snowmobilers using the ditches as they are supposed to.

In one picture, tracks were leading behind a barrier near Highway 48, which Vercaigne said meant no one could travel behind the barrier. Kolb said the barrier is only meant for pedestrians and snowmobilers could still go past it.

“That was to prevent pedestrians from walking along the pathway system there,” Kolb said.

“Council’s viewpoint on this is we have a rural profile here in the community and we like to support that. As long as people respect that, council feels that the bylaw is appropriate for the type of community that we are.”

When asked if, with new developments occurring in White City and the Town’s continued expansion, White City could still consider itself to have a rural profile, Kolb said yes.

“We’re still a small town, comparatively speaking. We have larger lots. We’re not compacting in development as you may see in the City of Regina,” he said.

Kolb said a few council members are going to work with snowmobilers within the community to raise awareness of some of the issues that can occur if they don’t follow the bylaw.

“(The councillors) are a couple of guys who are snowmobilers themselves. They’re going to be meeting with these groups over the next few months, getting them to understand that this is what the Town’s bylaw is,” he said.

In order for a change in the bylaw to occur, Kolb said it would be up to council.

“If there was a wide-spread problem with people driving snowmobiles and quads all over the place and not respecting the bylaw as it is now and it became an enforcement issue where we were having to enforce these things on a fairly regular basis, then I can see council wanting a review of that,” Kolb said.

Council would like to maintain the rural profile and let residents use their machines.

Kolb said the office does not receive many complaints about snowmobilers and because instances don’t happen very often, the ones that do are hard to catch.

The reason the RCMP does not handle calls regarding this bylaw is because it is the job of the RM’s Community Safety Officers (CSOs), according to Staff Sgt. Gavin Nash of the RCMP White Butte detachment.

“If we find someone in violation of a bylaw, we’ll certainly take action,” he said. “Unless we catch them in the act, it’s really hard to do anything.”

Vercaigne suggested the RCMP purchase a snowmobile so they could patrol the trails and catch anyone breaking the bylaw.

“Even if we had snowmobiles, we wouldn’t pursue them just for a bylaw ticket,” said Nash. “We don’t want to put somebody in the situation where they’re trying to get away from the cops to avoid their $50 bylaw ticket and they kill themselves. It’s just not worth it to chase people.”

Sgt. Nash said he does not see snowmobiles as an issue in the area.

“We haven’t gotten a lot of calls about it. When we do get calls, the people are generally just good folks trying to have a good time and sometimes they miss the rules,” he said. “We just remind them of them. There are usually not any real big problems with people out here. For the most part, people are good, but obviously there are people that are more trouble than others.”

CSO Cst. Les Ferris enforces the provincial Snowmobile Act. He said he does not deal with many snowmobile issues.

Under the Act, he can fine snowmobilers for things such as failure to display a plate or to carry a permit; operating an unregistered snowmobile; failure to produce a snowmobile license; operating a snowmobile near or on a highway without authorization; and failure to lead right of way. In total, there are 12 offenses he can charge offenders with. The fines range from $100 to $175.

Other municipalities in the White Butte area have snowmobile bylaws of their own. The Town of Balgonie’s bylaw said:

“It shall be lawful to operate a snowmobile from a place of residence or a place of business to the closest point of exit and from the closest point of exit to a place of residence or a place of business on the traveled portion of any public highway in the Town between the hours of 7 a.m. and 12 a.m.”

It continued to say snowmobile operators are not allowed on any portion of Main Street, other than to cross at the intersections. This bylaw, enacted in 2000, does not apply to any provincial highway as defined in the Highways Act.

Karen Craigie, administrator for the Town of Balgonie, said the Town does not receive many snowmobiling complaints.

“There are a lot of people in town who do have them, but they don’t seem to be running all over town. They’re following the bylaw and doing what they need to do, as far as I’m aware,” she said.

The Town of Pilot Butte’s bylaw is similar.

“You can use your snowmobile from your residence to the nearest exit and you cannot go over 10 km/hr,” said Jeannie Devers, administrative assistant. “You can’t take it to go get the mail or go get gas or go get cigarettes.”

“Snowmobiles are rarely a problem in town,” said Devers. She said the Town has more of an issue with ATVs, which have the same rules as snowmobiles.

The RM of Edenwold was contacted to discuss their rules regarding snowmobiles, but Kim McIvor was away and unavailable to comment.

The question remains: what to do with White City’s snowmobile bylaw? Vercaigne said if more people express their concern about this bylaw, action might occur.

“I do believe the silent majority does not want this anymore,” he said.