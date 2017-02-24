At the Feb. 21 council meeting, the Town of White City agreed to endorse, participate and support the Trans Canada Trail (TCT) as a White Butte Regional Planning Committee project.

Luke Grazier, town planner for White City, gave a presentation on behalf of the trail’s project manager that explained what stage the trail is at, how funds will be divided and raised (when that stage is reached) and other information. By agreeing to endorse the project, the Town of White City has not committed anything financially to the project.

The planning costs would be covered 100 per cent by TCT, but only 50 per cent of the construction costs would be provided by TCT. The other 50 per cent would have to be fund raised by the members of the White Butte committee.

Mayor Bruce Evans said this is an ideal regional project as it touches many communities in the area.

“This is a pretty cost-effective recreation facility. It’s one of the few options that actually touches each and every municipality within White Butte,” he said. “There are low estimated maintenance costs. This project has the added advantage of being part of a national trail system. It’s not just something that is a local project. The fact that it happens to be roughly the distance of a marathon offers some obvious exciting possibilities for future marathons, whether it be the Queen City Marathon or some other marathon.”

Evans said he is in favour of this project, as it will also increase fitness levels in the town.

“The challenges, without question, will be the portions that are in the RM. The overall length of the trail is mostly in the RM of Edenwold,” he said. “It will be crossing private land, unlike the pathways we have in White City which are all on publicly-owned land.”

Councillor Cecil Snyder is also concerned about the RM.

“This isn’t about money, but you can be sure that’s one of the issues. The issues of private land I understand. The other is going to be operating expenses and that will be the thing that the RM will be pushing and it will be just like everything else that we deal with the RM. They will be looking for somebody else to pay for this,” he said.

After more discussion, council agreed to endorse the project.

SGI callout fees collected and allocated to fire department

Councillor Howard Slack presented a request from White City’s volunteer fire department to council. The request explained SGI callout fees to accidents or instances had not been collected since 2013.

“When we do our budget each year, there’s a budget for income coming in from the fire department and their expenses. We approve that budget,” Coun. Slack explained. “What has happened in prior years is the fire chief before didn’t do the SGI callout fees as he should have. There was a fair amount of income left on the table.”

From 2014 to 2016, the budget had $6,000 in revenue from the fire department. This did not include the SGI callout fees.

The current chief contacted SGI claims and put the claims together. The department was not reimbursed for 2013 as SGI said it was too old, but the department did receive a cheque for $37,618.

“Take the $37,618 and minus the $18,000 that was in the budget, which comes out to $19,618 difference,” Coun. Slack said. “The chief is requesting that money go in to the fire department revenue so they can spend it on additional equipment.”

Council clarified that this was a one-time increase and the department should not expect to see a $19,000 increase in the next budget.

“These guys are volunteering their time and I think, within reason, we ought to be looking at their requests in a positive light,” said Mayor Evans.

Council decided to wait until council reviews its final budget before making a decision.