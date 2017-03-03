1st Balgonie Scouts celebrate 100 years of Cubs

Beavers, Cubs and Scouts give kids the opportunity to learn new skills and to make new friends. Balgonie’s groups of around 35 children came together Feb. 28 to celebrate 100 years of Cubs and the achievements of their scout leaders.

During the supper, the 1st Balgonie Beavers, Cubs and Scouts celebrated their founder’s birthday, the 100th anniversary of Cubs and appreciated the hard work of their leaders and sponsors.

Balgonie’s groups take in children from Balgonie, White City, Pilot Butte, McLean and other areas in the White Butte region. There are roughly 35 children in total, with the most being in the Beavers group – the youngest of the three.

After friends and family shared a meal of roast beef and potatoes together, Cub leader Trent Walton presented certificates of appreciation to local sponsors who help make Balgonie’s scout groups a success. These sponsors include Balgonie Fire Department, Balgonie Recreation Board, Balgonie United Church, Cross Country Foods, the Town of Balgonie, Les and Sharon Silzer, Lorne McCallum, Cyril Crook, Darcie Lozinski and Colin Warnecke.

Walton also recognized the groups’ leaders and their years of service. Beaver leader Larry McIvor has served the longest – 25 years – and received special recognition from Scouter Dean Holroyd from Scouts Canada. McIvor also received a plaque and engraved watch alongside his certificate.

McIvor spoke after he received his certificate and said he was thankful for the other leaders involved in the program.

“Without the other leaders, the program doesn’t go anywhere,” he said. “The program only goes if the parents put their kids in and help the program move forward.”

“I feel real special with all this,” McIvor added. He said he was not sure if he would step down after this year.

“We’ve got good leaders coming up and I’d like to let them step up and do some more and I can step back and help out and keep moving,” he said.

McIvor became involved with scouting because of his children. His son joined the Beavers and went through to the Scouts, while his daughter just did Beavers.

“It’s something dear to my heart and I just kept on staying with it,” he said.

McIvor’s goal is to keep the children interested and learning new things.

“We try and do a good program and give them different things to do,” he said. “For the Beavers, over the years there are certain things we try to continue doing. We have a chili night and the one meeting they’ll make the chili. They’ll cut up stuff and open cans and help us do that and at another meeting we’ll invite a parent and they get to try the chili out that the kids made.”

“I try and do different things to keep their interest along with some of the normal stuff like playing ball,” McIvor said. “We try and do different crafts as well.”

McIvor’s favourite part about being involved with the Beavers is being with the kids and helping them “learn things and move forward in life.”

“I’ve thought about going into Cubs, but the Beaver program is where I want to be,” he said.

McIvor said it’s important to have parents involved with the program so more children can participate.

“If you get involved with the program, you’ll find that it’s very interesting,” he said.

Stephen Porter was rewarded for eight years of service, Peter Van Vliet four, Trent Walton six years, Doug Glennie two years and Steve Waldbauer four years.

Four new leaders were also invested into the 1st Balgonie Beavers, Cubs and Scouts.

Waldbauer was invested into the Cubs while Tamara Goebel, Kim Ellert and Brian Fowlie were invested into the Beavers.

Trent Walton explained during the supper it was also the 100th anniversary of the Cub movement in scouting. To celebrate, a cake was purchased and served by the Scouts and Cubs.

“For more than 100 years, Scouts Canada has brought adventure to the world and outdoor adventure and friendship to over 17 million youth,” said Walton. “In Canada, there are over 100,000 scouting members.”

All scout programs are co-ed with 20 per cent female membership.

“Scouts is the start of something great and I think we all know that,” he said. “Scouts Canada’s mission is to help develop well-rounded youth and better prepare them for a successful world and to build leadership. Scouts is about helping youth find their way forward, matching skills with their interests and ensuring the youth receive support and guidance that they require.”

Cubs received a special patch with “Cub Scouts 100 years” to mark the special year.