Community garden continues for a second year

A community garden is set to open as soon as the first signs of spring appear, and residents in the White Butte area can look forward to another year of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Last year, MJ Deans-Beynham decided she wanted to have a community garden called Grange Garden at her farm between Balgonie and McLean. She wanted to have a community garden so people living on smaller lots had the space to grow organic food for their families.

“Driving by a lot of houses, not a lot of people have a big backyard or the space to (garden),” she explained.

Deans-Beynham and her family, which includes her many foster children, do family-related activities on their property, including sleigh rides and a nativity scene. Having the garden is another way of doing community events and bringing families together.

“People would always be like, ‘your place is so fun.’ We have tons of kids and tons of animals, lots of things to do,” she said. “We wanted to start knowing where our food was coming from and eating healthier. We started to do our own garden and then we decided to open up for people who don’t have all the luxury of this space that we’re really fortunate to have.”

Last year, the community garden booked up within a week. This year, 30 by 30 foot tilled and naturally fertilized plots are available for $60 on three acres of Deans-Beynham’s land. There are only six spots left for the 2017 season. The only things gardeners have to bring are the seeds; Deans-Beynham will provide everything else.

“This year, we’ve made the garden a bit bigger to accommodate more people,” she said.

Deans-Beynham expects to see people begin planting in May, but people should plant vegetables like pumpkins indoors now so they are ready to carve a few weeks before Halloween.

“Almost every gardener who plants outside in Saskatchewan will tell you don’t do it until after May long weekend because it always seems like we have a frost in May,” she said.

Harvesting can start as early as July, depending on what people plant and how many bushels of carrots or other vegetables that they want to take home.

“August starts to get busy with harvest,” she said. “In September, you’re pulling up almost everything. Even in October things are still blooming.”

Deans-Beynham said gardening to her is “addicting” and she enjoys doing it.

“My one little girl every day will have her afternoon nap in the shade of these lilac trees that we have lined around the yard and I garden right beside her,” she said. “My twins are digging in the dirt right beside me and my big kids are right there playing with me or digging for weeds. The harvest is super fun with kids.”

There are many benefits to having a community garden, especially one so close to residents in the area. This is the only community garden nearby besides Regina. Deans-Beynham has seen the benefit community gardens had on her children when she and her family went to England to visit her in-laws who run a community garden over there.

“Whenever we would go over there, we would visit and there would just be such a community going on in this garden,” she said.

Not only do people have the benefits of the good food, time with their children and the time outside, but also people learn different gardening skills from each other.

“To have people who are really knowledgeable or some really new or some who have different ideas, it’s really cool to be able to garden at the same time,” she said. “Sometimes I’ll go out to garden and there will be a person that is just super calm and peaceful and we have one couple that comes out every weekend at 6 p.m. on Saturday night and they crank their music as loud as can be and it’s awesome. Everybody has their own way of doing it. When you’re out here in the middle of nowhere, you can do that.”

Nothing goes to waste at the community garden. Deans-Beynham’s many animals enjoy eating the weeds and the unripe food. There are more weeds because Deans-Beynham does not spray chemicals.

“It’s not that bad. Because there are so many people planting so many good things and so many people are out there all the time, the weeding thing isn’t too much,” she said. “Hearing people enjoy the experience is awesome. We’ve lived out here for 10 years and I don’t have a single day where I’m not like, ‘I love where I live!’ and now other people are like, ‘I love being able to come out here.’ It’s contagious,” she said.