Crop Insurance Program increases coverage in Saskatchewan

Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart announced the start of the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation’s (SCIC) 2017 Crop Insurance Program on Feb. 23.

“More than ever, Saskatchewan producers need access to relevant and reliable risk management programming. The 2017 Crop Insurance Program provides the coverage and options that producers need to effectively protect their farm while providing the flexibility to be innovative and make the best decisions to be successful,” said Minister Stewart.

“Crop insurance remains the most cost effective tool farmers have to protect their farm business against weather related damage to their crops. The Government of Canada is working closely with provinces and territories to ensure producers continue to have access to a comprehensive suite of business risk management programs,” said Federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay.

“We’re going to have record coverage this year,” said Shawn Jaques, president and CEO of SCIC. “On average, coverage is going to be $217 per acre for our producers. That is a provincial average and so producers need to look at their individual farm. It really is dependant on what crops they insure and what coverage level they select. For that coverage, the average premium per acre is $8.51.”

This increase in coverage is up from $216 per acre in 2016 and $7.84 for the average premium in 2016. This increase is happening as a result of the continuation of strong forecasted crop prices and increased long-term yields.

Changes to a Crop Insurance contract or to send in a new application must be done by March 31.

“There aren’t a lot of big changes to our program this year,” said Jaques. “We have a strong program that will continue, that is beneficial for our producers.”

For the crop-averaging program, producers can select coverage for 50, 60, 70 or 80 per cent of their crops.

“Producers can select 50 per cent coverage, pay premium at that level but maybe their coverage per acre could be higher. It might be over 60 per cent coverage,” he explained.

Minister Stewart also announced the establishment value for lentils and soy beans has increased for the 2017 program. This reflects the seeding costs of those crops.

“We have a lot of options and this should help our producers cover off whatever risk they may have on their farm from a production point of view,” Jaques said. “It’s really dependant on what crops they are going to seed, what level of risk they have and what coverage they may choose. All the enhancements we made over the last few years are still going to be there.”

2016 was a challenging year for producers, and the Crop Insurance Program was very effective. With excess moisture across the province, producers had downgraded quality in their crops and approximately 1.3 million acres was not harvested at all. Crop Insurance claims will be finalized in spring, but the compensation for producers yield and quality losses due to last year’s challenging growing season is estimated to reach $650 million.

“We’re always looking to make sure that our program remains relevant for today’s agriculture,” said Jaques. “This was an issue that was addressed over the past year that maybe the crop averaging program might be more attractive. Maybe we should give producers more options.”

“For establishment values, again it’s about making sure our program remains relevant. The seeding costs of those crops where the establishment values changed have increased and so in order to keep up with trends in agriculture, those prices needed to be updated,” he said.