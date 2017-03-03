White City getting “in motion” to win $10,000 for rink

The Town of White City is encouraging residents to participate in a fitness program that may help fund the new outdoor skating rink.

Go Out & Play is a challenge created by Saskatchewan in motion and sponsored by the Blue Cross. The challenge is simple: create a profile on www.challenge.saskatchewaninmotion.ca and log the amount of minutes spent doing a physical activity each day. This can be anything from going for a walk to practicing hockey to shovelling snow. Families can create a family profile and log the hours as a family. Individuals can log up to 120 minutes per day.

The challenge runs from March 1 to 10. The town that has the most activity logged will win $10,000. The Town of White City would use that money to help fund their new outdoor skating rink, set to open fall 2017 across from McKenzie Landing.

Carla Ferstl, recreation director for the Town, said the challenge is about more than the new rink.

“It’s all about getting more people out to be physically active,” she said.

Participants do not have to be residents of White City to be involved.

“They can allocate (their minutes) from wherever,” Ferstl said. “If you have family or friends in B.C., all they have to do is log in, pick White City and they can allocate their physical activity minutes to us.”

Ferstl said the Town is not putting on any activities to get individuals “in motion.” But, residents can go on www.push2play.ca to get ideas for activities. Ferstl has also sent information about this challenge to recreation groups in the area, such as the soccer teams and hockey teams. Hopefully, this will encourage the youth who are part of these sports to log their hours in support of the Town.

“Kids are busy,” she said. “My son’s volleyball team practices six or seven hours a week. Even groups like that can promote it through their groups and get people to log minutes towards White City.”

Ferstl said all participating towns and smaller cities stand a good chance of winning the money. The larger cities do not participate in this event – they have their own competition.

“It’s just a matter of rallying the community and making sure we don’t miss out on logging those physical activity minutes,” she said. “People are really active, whether they’re walking or shovelling snow. There are all different kinds of activities that you can include. It’s just a matter of logging them.”

If White City does win the money, the $10,000 will not cover all the costs for the estimated $250,000 project. It could help with ice maintenance equipment.

“We need to be able to maintain the rinks,” she said.