Minister Goodale addresses asylum seeker concerns

During the announcement of White City and the RM of Edenwold’s new wastewater treatment facility, Minister Ralph Goodale addressed concerns over the increase in asylum seekers crossing the Canadian border illegally.

On Feb. 27, Minister Goodale, responsible for Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, said the Government of Canada is keeping a close eye on the crossings.

“We want to make sure that the border integrity is safe-guarded and that people are coming safe on both sides of the border,” he said.

Emerson, Man. has especially seen an increase. The RCMP reported increases in people crossing the border from the U.S. Twenty-one people the weekend of Feb. 11.

Minister Goodale also said the Government of Canada and the U.S. government were looking to have another face-to-face meeting sometime within the coming weeks. One of the many topics they would discuss is the border. There are 400,000 people who cross the Canada-U.S. border legally every day and the federal government wants to keep its good relationship with the U.S.

“It’s especially important to both of us that this border be strong and secure, but also efficient and expeditious so that it can continue to be successful,” he said. “We’ll be examining what we can do together to ensure that all laws are properly respected and all international conventions are properly respected.”

Minister Goodale called the increase in crossings an “extraordinary movement.”

“We’re analyzing the documentation that the newcomers bring with them, analyzing the source of the migration – whether it in fact began in the United States or began somewhere else around the world. What are the factors that are contributing to this, what can we anticipate in the next several weeks or months, especially as winter turns into spring and summer and as different circumstances are changing in different countries around the world?”

The main priority is making sure Canadian law is respected.

“I am absolutely assured by the RCMP and by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) that all Canadian laws are being soundly enforced, both at ports of entry and between ports of entry,” Minster Goodale said.

The minister also said the RCMP and CBSA are making sure international rules and conventions are properly enforced and respected.

“We’ve had some spontaneous examinations of some of these border crossings by the UN High Commission for Refugees as well as by the Canadian Council for Refugees and both have said thus far the situation is being very well handled by both the RCMP and CBSA,” he said.

“We are doing contingency planning for all of the various ways in which this might change in the weeks and months ahead to make sure we’re well-prepared to deal with whatever may transpire,” Minister Goodale said.

When asked if the federal government expects these crossings to turn into a problem, the minister said it is too early to say.

“We’re working very hard to try and anticipate all of the ‘what-ifs’ and to be ready for those circumstances, should they develop,” he said.