Pilot Butte council discusses admin. meeting recommendation

On Feb. 27, Pilot Butte’s Town Council discussed a recommendation made at their Feb. 21 administration committee meeting.

At a previous council meeting, a resident complained about some of his shrubs being removed by the Town, along with a plum tree and Saskatoon bushes that he believed should not have been removed. He requested financial compensation so he could replant the tree and a few of the bushes.

At the administration meeting, council discussed what they should do about the complaint. At the council meeting, Mayor Peggy Chorney came with a suggestion.

“I would suggest Teresa (Blommaert) and myself go to the resident and look at instead of offering compensation for the shrubs to see if there’s a longer term plan for addressing the yard,” she said.

“It pays to be proactive on some of these issues,” said Councillor Bruce MacKenzie. “We said we would wait on his feedback but you guys are willing to go knock on his door, that’s the right thing to do.”

Councillor Nathan Schmidt said office staff is still trying to get a hold of the resident to know what exactly he wants.

“Every time the resident comes to talk to us, something changes – the amount of money they want or what happened, so until we can get further information I don’t know if it will aggravate him more,” said Coun. Schmidt.

However, Coun. Schmidt did support the idea, as did the rest of council.

“Even if you gave him money, I don’t think the money would be spent in his yard,” said Councillor Jean Lowenberger. She was concerned about the resident’s physical health and his capabilities, but she supported the idea and said she “hopes it goes well.”

Council voted to let Mayor Chorney and Coun. Blommaert meet with the resident.

Cracks in streets becoming prominent

During councillor reports, Coun. MacKenzie said he was concerned about the amount of cracks appearing in the streets.

“There seems to be a lot of cracking going on in our asphalt,” he said.

Coun. MacKenzie said on the newer streets it seemed to him there were a lot of cracks. Coun. Schmidt said those streets should still be under warranty. Town Administrator Brandi Morissette asked for a list of the cracked roads that she would pass along to the appropriate person.

“Sometimes with the frost melting, those cracks will seal up once the frost is all out of the ground,” Councillor Ed Sigmeth said.

“They look bad right now, but they might get taken care of once it warms up,” Coun. MacKenzie agreed.

Council to have list of asphalt projects

Coun. Schmidt suggested a list be made of their asphalt projects for the year so they can start getting some prices on upgrading the roads and walking paths. Butte Street is one area in particular.

“We can get some general pricing of what everything is going to cost us,” said Coun. Schmidt.

Morissette said they had put off getting those numbers until after the Town’s strategic plan was complete, but it wouldn’t be hard to start working on a list now.

Councillor suggests street sweeping be done earlier

Coun. Blommaert said now that spring is approaching she wondered if street sweeping could be completed earlier in the season.

“It seems like it’s getting done in August and when the kids are riding their bikes or walking down the street, there’s all the gravel and stuff to the sides,” she said.

RCMP still lacking members

Coun. Sigmeth attended the White Butte RCMP Detachment meeting Feb. 21 where the RCMP said they are still at least two members short. They are lacking a corporal, but there are technically three other positions that also need filling.

“They have two members on sick leave and another one that’s on a day by day – it’s a temporary thing,” he said.

Coun. Sigmeth brought up the lack of coverage during the evening hours and stressed that people need to call in and complain because that’s the only way they’ll see results.

Issues with snowmobiles and ATVs were also mentioned, and the RM’s Community Safety Officers (CSOs) will try and take care of those complaints.