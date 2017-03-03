RM moves ahead on water and sewage connection bylaws

At the Feb. 4 council meeting, the RM of Edenwold passed the first reading of their new water connection bylaw and sewage connection bylaw.

Both bylaws state the rates to connect to the RM’s water and sewer went up by two per cent. This is based on their engineer’s recommendation.

At the Feb. 28 meeting, Councillor Lorne Beer thought council discussed equalizing water and sewer, but Administrator Kim McIvor said council never discussed it and he was never asked to pursue that idea. He was, however, asked to for the RM’s waste and recycling services, which he did and council later did the first reading on the bylaw in the council meeting.

“It’s definitely something we can look at, but these are all numbers from engineers. They told us what the fee should be,” McIvor said.

“You’ve got different costs on the projects, so why should they be the same?” Reeve Mitchell Huber said. He did not agree water and sewage should be equalized.

“Water fees are a different cost than a sewage fee, so that’s why they couldn’t be married,” he said.

Council moved ahead and passed second and third reading for the bylaws.

RM sends letter of support to SaskTel

SaskTel sent a letter to the RM of Edenwold requested a letter of support of cellular and wireless applications.

“They’re asking for support towards putting up more towers in our area,” said McIvor. “They’re doing up a grant application.”

Council agreed to send the letter of support.

SaskPower requests easement in RM

SaskPower contacted the RM, requesting an easement near the RM’s water storage reservoir.

“We agreed to the easement back in October 2016, but they never registered it and then we subdivided that lot and created an MR3 to put our water storage reservoir on it, so now they’re asking us for an easement.”

Council voted to allow the easement.

RM passes first reading for levies for waste and recycling services

Council passed the first reading for the levies for providing waste and recycling services. There is no increase to the rates for the services, nor are the rates harmonized.

Loraas Disposal dropped their fees to $11.50 (waste) and $5.50 (recycling) per cart per month in Emerald Park. For the subdivisions, it’s $14.50 for waste and $6.50 for recycling.

Coun. Lorne asked why the rates were not harmonized. McIvor said he did not receive direction from council that that was the direction he should take.

“Loraas said they get paid by the pound,” said Councillor Stan Capnerhurst.

Coun. Capnerhurst said when Loraas does the pick up in Emerald Park, they are not traveling as far as they are to the subdivisions so it costs less for the company.

“When they drive to the country, they have to drive four miles or 20 miles to get the same tonnage,” he said. “That’s why they’re charging more for the country.”

There will be a public hearing April 11 to discuss this bylaw.

Emerald Park soccer/football field hours extended

McIvor brought the Emerald Park soccer/football field policy to council to review it as they do every year. This year, council decided to extend its hours to allow people to use the field for 20 hours per week instead of 17 hours.

“If there are 75 per cent of the people from the White Butte area, we don’t charge them anything for using it for a maximum of 17 hours,” he said.

For $25 per hour, groups outside the White Butte area can rent the field.

Reeve Huber said if there’s a demand to use that field, the RM should allow it.

“If there’s a higher demand for more than 17 hours of use, I think we could try our best to accommodate it, but not for rental purposes but for our local people,” Huber said.

“When we put the washrooms in, it’s going to be used more,” said Coun. Capnerhurst. “Once we get the proper facilities there, it will get used and used lots, probably more than we were hoping.”

Coun. Beer agreed expanding the hours was a good idea. Council agreed and voted to extend the hours.