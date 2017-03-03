Governments contribute millions to new wastewater treatment facility

Representatives of the federal and provincial governments announced their contribution to a new wastewater treatment facility that will serve the White City and Emerald Park area.

On Feb. 27, Minister Ralph Goodale of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and Central Services Minister Christine Tell from the provincial government came to White City’s community centre to represent their respected governments. Also in attendance was Cecil Snyder, chair of the White City RM 158 (WCRM158) Wastewater Management Authority Inc. and White City councillor and Stan Capnerhurst, vice-chair of the wastewater authority and deputy reeve for the RM of Edenwold.

The federal and provincial governments will contribute $7.3 million each towards the $21,910,000 project. The WCRM158 authority will be responsible for the rest of the costs.

Minister Goodale said this project is very important not only to the Town of White City but the RM of Edenwold as well.

“Without strong, modern infrastructure, no community can survive, let alone grow and prosper,” he said.

With infrastructure not keeping up with modern developments and growth, the Government of Canada has committed $180 billion over the next 12 years to improve various infrastructure projects like wastewater treatment facilities. This is an increase from the $65 billion committed by the previous federal government to be distributed over the next 10 years.

The money for this wastewater project is coming from the Build Canada Fund (BCF). About $100 million remains in the BCF to be allocated in Saskatchewan and will be distributed in the next few years.

“The demand is large and it cannot possibly be financed by local ratepayers all alone,” he said. “At the same time, we know that investments in public infrastructure are the single most cost-effective for governments to drive greater economic growth and job creation, especially in the immediate and medium term.”

Minister Goodale said this project will “safeguard the environment and accommodate the growth in one of the fastest-growing area of this province and in this country.”

“I want to congratulate the Town and the RM for their management collaboration in the wastewater authority to ensure the effective delivery of local community utilities,” he said. “The two working together through the authority have done an enormous amount of very good work to bring this project from the concept stage a few years ago to a project that is now about to begin.”

Minister Tell said this project would help ensure citizens of Saskatchewan had a better quality of life.

“Investing in renewing local infrastructure is essential to the long-term growth of communities across our province,” she said.

Both municipalities should be proud of their hard work, said Minister Tell.

“You’ve done so much hard work to move this project forward as WCRM158 Wastewater Management Authority – a great example of what teamwork can do,” she said. “As a provincial government, we are delighted to see local communities such as this working as partners to accomplish a common goal to serve all of their citizens.”

Minister Tell thanked the Government of Canada for partnering with the Government of Saskatchewan to help this project become a reality.

“This project is a great example of what can be achieved when the local, provincial and federal governments all work together to develop new infrastructure for our communities,” she said.

Cecil Snyder, the chair of the WCRM158 wastewater authority, said the authority was formed in 2009.

“Its mandate is to provide wastewater treatment and disposal services to the area,” he said. “In 2010, we received financial assistance under the Build Canada Fund for construction of a gravity main lift station and force main that connected White City’s lagoons to Emerald Park’s lagoons. That project was completed in 2012 with a cost of $5.25 million.”

“Since that time, the authority has been busy creating additional storage lagoons, expanding the effluent irrigation capacity at the cost of $6.7 million. Those costs were borne by the two municipalities,” Snyder said. “All this work was done in preparation for the construction of a modern wastewater treatment facility to serve this community for the next 20 to 30 years.”

“The funding announced today will enable the authority to proceed with the design and construction of a modern wastewater treatment plant. This facility will be capable of meeting the highest effluent discharge standards ever set by the Saskatchewan Water Security Agency,” he said.

Snyder said the goal is to have the project started this year and completed by 2019.