Students share findings at École science fair

Over 100 booths crowded École White City School’s band room, gymnasium and rotunda Mar. 2 for the Grade 6 to 8 Science Fair. Students were eager to present their scientific findings on various topics, which included the solar system, greasy chips, make up and much more.

Science fairs benefit students in a variety of ways. On the website called Discovery Education, it highlights why students should participate in a science fair. This includes practicing scientific thinking and problem-solving, improvising when a procedure doesn’t work out as predicted, presenting science findings to others and constructively critique each other’s work.

The National Science Education Standards and the Mathematics Standards from the National Council for Teachers of Mathematics, Vision and Principals promote the application by students of science and mathematics processes to real life experiences as a way of making that learning more permanent.

Grade 7 student Molly Flynn and her friend Peighton Materi in grade 6 did their science fair project on the solar system. They wanted to find out how cold each planet was and, specifically, which was the warmest.

“We thought the temperatures of the planets were really cool and interesting and it would be important, especially if at some point there would be life on it or if someone wanted to go to it,” said Materi.

Flynn and Materi researched the planets’ temperatures then made a diagram to show how far the planets are from the sun. A heat lamp aimed at the planets represented the sun.

“You can put your hands by the planets and see how the temperature changes,” said Materi. The students discovered that despite the fact Mercury is closest to the sun, it is not the warmest planet.

“That would be Venus,” said Materi. “Mercury is closest to the sun, but Venus is hotter because Mercury can’t keep it’s own heat.”

“It doesn’t have an atmosphere,” Flynn explained. “Venus does have an atmosphere so it can keep its heat.”

The students learned a lot about the planets while researching, especially about Jupiter.

“Jupiter is so big that with all of the other planets combined, Jupiter is still bigger,” said Materi.

Grade 7 student Daxton Lang did his science fair project on fidgets. He chose it because he uses a fidget on a regular basis.

“I wanted to see if fidgets are actually a useful tool. Most people think they are just for kids with syndromes and autism,” he said. “They can be used for anybody – adults, kids, students, anybody really – so long as they use it appropriately. If they don’t use it appropriately, then it’ll distract you and your peers for learning.”

Lang described fidgets as anything a person can hold in their hand and use to keep their mind engaged. There are many different kinds of fidgets. Lang uses thinking puddy.

“I can’t sit still for a long period of time. I need to keep moving,” he said.

During his research, Lang found fidgets are a useful tool.

“With the kids moving their hands, they don’t get bored as easily and they can recall knowledge that they were given. If they were to get a lecture about Trump, they’ll be sitting there bored about it because it’s politics, but a kid with a ball or something would be less bored and he would recall more about it.”

“At our school, teachers would like to have them because they really believe that if you have a fidget, you can benefit from it,” Lang said.

Grade 7 students Dahni Keep and Sara DiAntonio did their science fair project on lipstick to see if more expensive brands are better for people than the cheaper brands.

“We found out the effects of (the brands) on different ages of people,” said Keep.

“We got them to apply the cheap or expensive lipsticks first at the start of the day and they took one picture,” DiAntonio explained. “Then they went on with their regular day then took a picture after and told us what happened and the effects of the lipstick and what happened with it.”

“We found the cheaper ones lasted longer but they had a worse effect on the lips than the expensive one did, but the expensive ones stayed on shorter, but it applies smoothly and it had a better effect than the cheap one,” DiAntonio said.