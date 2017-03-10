Hitting the ice with Sami Jo Henry

The White Butte area has no shortage of talented athletes and Sami Jo Henry is one of them. She grew up in Balgonie but has played AAA hockey with the Melville Prairie Fire for the past three years.

Henry grew up playing hockey in the Prairie Storm Minor Hockey Association league and at age 15, she moved to Melville to billet and play hockey. She began her hockey career at age seven.

“My brother, who is two years younger than me, my parents started him in hockey at the appropriate age,” she said. “My parents put me into hockey with him and I ended up loving it.”

The summer before Henry went into grade 9, she learned about the AAA league. That upcoming spring, she went to the hockey camp put on by the league and Melville’s team showed interest in her. Sadly, she did not make the team that year.

“I decided to stay home and do my grade 9 here in Balgonie,” she said. “The next year, I went and played in Melville. In my first year, I was more nervous about it and scared to move away from home, but I had that experience here already and I said, ‘I may as well just go for it.’”

Henry has experienced ups and downs with Melville’s team, but it’s been a good experience.

“From being at ultimate lows and not having winning seasons to being a part of this season right now that we’re winning games and making it to the second round of play-offs for the first time in Prairie Fire history – it just feels really special to be part of that team and be part of that building era to help it get there,” she said.

This season, Henry’s talent has been recognized with various awards. She was the top scorer and second Team All-Star at the Mac’s Tournament in Calgary, Alta. She has also received two Saskatchewan Female Midget AAA Hockey League (SFMAAAHL) awards for second Team All-Star forward and League’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Henry finished the regular season with 17 goals and 23 assists in 28 games. She is fifth overall in the league for scoring. She also was her team’s top scorer.

Her team clinched their first round of playoffs on Feb. 28 versus Notre Dame and will be advancing to the second round versus Prince Albert, which has never been done before with the Prairie Fire.

Being part of Prairie Fire has taught her how to always work towards her goals.

“We’re always known as a team that we’re never going to give up and we’re always going to fight until the last buzzer. It’s taught me in life that if you just give up on your goals, you’re never going to achieve them. That’s one of the bigger things that Melville has taught me – to step out of my comfort zone and move away from home and do what other people don’t usually do.”

Henry has faced challenges moving away from home and being part of a new team.

“It’s hard to move away from home when you’re younger. It’s a new school and a new place. Your first year is all new so it’s all exciting and it’s all fun, but you also do have that challenge of living away from home and getting homesick lots.”

Her parents are supportive of their daughter’s hockey career.

“As the years have gone on, it’s been easier. I know the first year I think they were a little nervous about it and a little more emotional, but it’s been three years now, so I think it’s become normal,” Henry said.

She recently signed a letter of intent to play with the Minot State Beaver’s University Ladies Hockey Team. Henry will also earn her Criminal Justice Degree.

“I’m a little nervous because university is a big step and it’s a new school, but I think it helps to already have that experience away from home and then moving into a university and new place again, I know what to expect,” she said.

For younger female players just getting started, Henry said to get involved with the higher leagues.

“If you ever have any interest in playing higher hockey, I would suggest go for it. It’s an amazing experience that I think some people do miss out on,” she said. “It’s such a great time and it really helps improve your game if you love hockey.”