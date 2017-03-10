Sask. Party cuts costs and reinstates McMorris

This past week, the Saskatchewan Party surprised me twice.

I was pleased to hear party leader Brad Wall request he no longer receive his $40,000 stipend from the Sask. Party. Considering the poor condition of the province’s finances, this is a good decision.

CBC posted an article on the subject Mar. 6, titled “Wall nixes Sask. Party stipend, says he doesn’t want it to ‘reflect poorly on the government.’”

“If there’s any misperception at all about what this means and what it doesn’t mean, it’s just not worth it. I don’t want it to reflect poorly on the government or the party,” Wall said.

NDP interim leader Trent Wotherspoon wants Wall to pay back the money he received from stipends from the Sask. Party over the last decade.

“You have a premier that’s inappropriately taken close to half-a-million dollars — maybe more — for the last decade. At a time where he’s attacking the jobs and pay of Saskatchewan people,” Wotherspoon said. “All the questions of influence and who he’s really served during that time. It’s offensive; it’s wrong; it should have never happened.”

I doubt Premier Wall will pay back that money, but I am glad he at least will no longer take a stipend. It won’t solve the province’s financial crisis, but it shows he isn’t delusional about the situation we’re in.

However, the Sask. Party did not impress me this week when Indian Head-Milestone MLA Don McMorris rejoined the party’s caucus Mar. 6. Mc- Morris resigned after he was charged with drinking and driving last year. He was pulled over near White City on Aug. 6 at 11:30 a.m.

Global News wrote an article on it Mar. 6 titled “Former deputy premier Don McMorris rejoins Sask. Party caucus after impaired driving conviction” by David Baxter. In it, McMorris said he wanted to come back to the caucus so he could make more impactful changes as a Sask. Party member than he could as an independent. One of the things he wants to do is combat drinking and driving.

“If you ever wanted to blue sky it and say lets eliminate drinking and driving from the province you could do it,” McMorris said. “You could put an interlock in every vehicle so everyone was tested before they drove. Now people aren’t ready for that in the province, I get push back when I mention it.”

McMorris wasn’t allowed to drive for four months following his DUI. Now that he has an interlock device in his car, he is driving.

I disagree with McMorris’ reinstatement. He should have served his full 12-month suspension and then the Sask. Party should have reviewed the situation and made their decision. If we’re going to take the issue of drinking and driving seriously in Saskatchewan, we need to hold everyone accountable, even our politicians.

McMorris’ reinstatement sends a negative message to the youth of our province. It suggests that drinking and driving is excusable.

Saskatchewan’s fatality rate is three times the national average for fatalities resulting from drinking and driving.

CBC interviewed Wendell Waldron, the Regina community leader for Mothers Against Drunk Drivers. Waldron summed up my position perfectly:

“We can say we’re tough on impaired driving, but if we don’t actually follow through with real action – real, cohesive action – that is going to reduce our fatalities and injuries then in essence you’re sending a broken message.”