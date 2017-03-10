White City celebrates new library

The Town of White City and its residents celebrated their newly renovated library with exceptional musical performances, tasty food and good company.

On Mar. 3, residents from White City and the surrounding area attended “An Evening With Jack Semple” – a gala hosted by the White City Library. Attendees took a tour of the new library, ate appetizers provided by the Cathedral Social House and Western Pizza and listened to performances by the Greenall High School R&B Band and later by the main act – Jack Semple.

Semple is a rhythm and blues musician who has been recognized across Canada for his talent. He has won a Gemini Award for his soundtrack work on a television series, a Juno award in 1991 for best roots recording and two Western Canadian music awards for his albums Qu’Appelle and In the Blue Light.

White City’s librarian Lori Lee Harris said she was happy with her new library.

“It’s wonderful! We’re just enjoying the newness. Everyone that has come in is quite pleased with it,” she said.

With more space to host their programs, Harris said the second story time with White City’s children went well. With the extra space, they are able to include more children.

“Any way we can promote more programing and to have young families coming in, keep it attractive and have good books for people to read is good,” she said.

Sponsors for the library rejuvenation project attended the event. Representatives from the Town of White City, Alton Tangedal Architect Ltd., MAC28 Consulting, All-Rite Mechnical and Ambassadors for Christ Peacegate Church attended. Other sponsors include the RM of Edenwold and Community Initiates Fund.

Mayor Bruce Evans attended the event with his wife. He said he was proud of the work completed on the library.

“They did an incredible job. There was some concern that there would be a lot of disruption. I think the construction management went terrific. The results are really impressive. It really does look like a brand new facility,” he said.

Mayor Evans said it was important to improve the library because it needed to be “refreshed.”

“It has served the community well over the years, but things tend to get dated and a little bit weather worn,” he said. “We are planning to have a new library when we relocate everything to the town centre. This was a refresh and we will have a new library as part of the new facility someday in the not too distant future.”

White City’s new library will not just benefit White City residents, but others in the White Butte area.

“The regional library system that has been instituted now for several years and it really allows you to get a book from anywhere in the province. My wife is a teacher and she gets hundreds of books a year and they come from all over the place, including here,” he said.

Mayor Evans said he hopes more people come to White City’s library.

“People really do need to recognize that the facility is here so it gets full utilization. If more people come out and use the facility, then there will be increased demand and with increased demand there may be extended hours.”

Alton Tangedal from Alton Tangedal Architect Ltd. donated his services for the rejuvenation project.

“As a member of the community, I believe in supporting my community as much as I can. I’ve got a long-term attachment to this particular building. When I graduated from college, this was the first project I actually managed, so it was an opportunity to get involved and help the community and the building again to see a bit of a new life,” he said.

Tangedal said with the concept of libraries changing, this design was different.

“The whole concept of libraries has moved from being just a base of knowledge from books to more of a community environment. It’s allowing people to interact. There’s much more electronic media involved. While the books are still a very important part of everyone’s life, there are other sources of information,” he said. “It gives people the opportunity to come here and interact with each other, learn together and get involved.”

From a design perspective, the project went “fantastic.”

“I’m very pleased with the way it all turned out. There was a lot of good support from the community, our government bodies and the library board,” he said. “It was managed very well, all the construction went very well.”

When Tangedal began to design the new library, he didn’t have a budget. Once the dollars started coming in, he went back to the design and made the necessary changes.

Tangedal said the library is a great place and he hopes people come out and enjoy it.