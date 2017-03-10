White City in favour of new rink

At the White City Parks and Recreation meeting Feb. 17, members discussed the new outdoor hockey rink set to open fall of 2017. At White City’s council meeting Mar. 6, Town Manager Ken Kolb explained what feedback had come in from community members about it.

“Everybody seemed to be in favour of having an outdoor rink,” Kolb said. “Right now, it’s such a want. You could put it almost anywhere,” said Councillor Andrew Boschman.

The only concern residents have presented is parking.

White City and RM meet to discuss Highway 48 overpass pedestrian crossing

Administration from the Town of White City and the RM of Edenwold met with the Regina Bypass Partners to discuss the Highway 48 overpass pedestrian crossing.

Kolb explained in his town manager report the meeting covered the design and installation of a safety fence and approaches for the pedestrian crossing at the overpass at the intersection of Highways 1 and 48.

“We did get the design specs back from our bypass partners and we’re now submitting those design specs to three fence suppliers within the area and getting quotes on that to see how much that is going to be,” said Kolb.

This phase of the Trans Canada Trail project is set to be complete September 30, 2017 with a possible ribbon cutting/ recognition ceremony planned for August 2017.

Wastewater facility sparks interest in town centre development

As of the Feb. 27 announcement regarding White City’s new wastewater treatment facility, three developers have come forward expressing interest in building the facility. Two more have also expressed interest in developing the new town centre.

RCMP will continue to conduct random speed enforcement

From Dec. 15 of last year to the end of January 2017, the RCMP White Butte Detachment conducted speed enforcement along White City Drive and Ramm Avenue. This proved to be successful, with the RCMP issuing 27 speeding tickets and 10 warnings.

Kolb said in his report that the RCMP will continue to conduct random speed enforcement for the remainder of the year.

Kolb also received a call from White City’s commissionaires. They told Kolb they are entering the Community Safety Officer (CSO) program and they will have speed enforcement services available to the town within a month. They will provide the radar guns and other equipment needed for the job.

Councillor Howard Slack asked how similar they would be to the RM’s CSOs.

“We just talked about speed enforcement,” said Kolb. “We didn’t talk about weights or anything like that.”

Coun. Slack said speed is the Town’s main concern. Kolb agreed the Town does not have any concerns about weight restrictions right now.

White City fastest growing town in Canada

Town Planner Lucas Grazier sent out a report to members of council regarding White City’s growth. According to the 2016 Census, White City had the largest percentage (70.2 per cent) of growth of any town in Canada from 2007 to 2011. This continued from 2011 to 2016 with a growth rate of 63.2 per cent.

On May 1, 2016, White City’s population was 3,099. Since then, several new families have moved into town. The population may have grown to 3,200.