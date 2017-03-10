Author shares journey with anxiety

Raquel Fletcher never intended to write a memoir when she started her blog, but the project took on a life of its own and Fletcher has been along for the ride ever since.

Fletcher’s memoir, titled The Year I Turned 25: a memoir about sex, anxiety and a dog named She-Devil, takes the reader through Fletcher’s journey through the up’s and down’s of a woman TV reporter in her mid-twenties who tries to date, manage an anxiety disorder and train a misbehaving puppy – all at the same time.

“It started off as a personal project,” she explained. “When I turned 25, I had a friend who was doing a birthday project. It was a really big deal for me to turn 25. When you’re 18, 25 seems so old and when you get there you’re like, ‘I still don’t have my career on track, I’m not married. I don’t have any of the things I thought I would have at 25.’ That’s how the project started.”

She called her project “The Year of the Selfie.” Fletcher took a self-portrait everyday and wrote self-introspection blog posts. The blog (yearoftheselfieblog.com) received over 100,000 hits. Several blog posts were used as case studies in law classes across the country.

“It was from the feedback from the blog that I actually decided to turn it into a book,” she said. “People said, ‘What you’re going through is what I’m going through,’ which I didn’t expect because it talks about things like my mental health and I discovered over the course of the year that I actually have an anxiety disorder and decided to take medication for that.”

Fletcher said she didn’t expect the positive reactions she received.

“I was always very hesitant to put anything personal on the internet,” she said. “The fact that people were saying positive and nice things to me gave me the motivation to write the book.”

Formatting her blog posts into a manuscript for her memoir was not a challenge. The editing process was a bit of a challenge.

“Every time someone would say, ‘You should change this’ or ‘You should change that,’ you have this existential crisis about whether or not you want to add that or whether or not you want to change how you’ve written something stylistically speaking,” she said. “Doing the blog was such a good way to get my story out there because writing about something like sexual assault and anxiety weren’t scary anymore. I had already done it,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher’s puppy provided memorable moments for the memoir. The dog also has anxiety so Fletcher had to manage her own anxiety and her dog’s.

“I had never owned a dog before, so that was its own challenge,” she said. “I have a catahoula leopard dog, so it’s a herding dog that has an enormous amount of energy. I lived in a really small apartment, so this puppy would be all over the place and literally jumping off the walls.”

In order to combat the puppy’s high energy, Fletcher took a friend’s suggestion and tried to get the puppy to run on a treadmill.

“I didn’t think about the fact that running also serves other purposes,” she said.

Fletcher’s puppy decorated her walls with some interesting “art” after those runs on the treadmill.

“We had a couple instances where the dog would run on the treadmill and then that would cause her to do number 2 but the treadmill would still be going and it would shoot out the back of the treadmill onto our white wall,” she said.

Fletcher grew up in White City but now works in Quebec City as a journalist. Her book takes place in Saskatchewan.

“I think it’s cool to read a book with references of the places you go to all the time, and especially in Saskatchewan. I don’t think we have enough books that take place here,” she said.

She tries not to give advice in her book, but she hopes readers learn how to be introspective without being self-deprecating.

“I feel like there is a lot of pressures, particularly on women writers, that you can be taken seriously up to a certain point,” she said. “When you want to talk about your own life or your own experience, you have to talk about it in jest, because people don’t like hearing personal stories from women if they’re not self-deprecating, if they’re not funny.”

Fletcher has read memoirs by other women and while they are funny, she said there is “pressure to make fun of their lives” instead of being introspective and taking stock of their lives.

“I hope other people who are reading the book can take comfort or can be encouraged to do that with their own lives, to say ‘I don’t have to make fun of the fact that I have this problem or that problem, that I can speak seriously about it and I can be confident to tell my own story,’” she said.

Fletcher hopes her memoir helps other women get over their fear of talking about their problems.