Expo raises over $2,000

Pilot Butte’s 5th Annual Pamper Yourself Expo hosted about 20 different businesses in the White Butte area that helped to raise money for diabetes research.

Betty Sigfusson, one of three fundraising organizers for the expo, said it is one of three fundraisers they organize in the area. The money goes towards the marathons the women participate in where they raise roughly $6,100 for diabetes research.

This year, the expo raised a little over $2,000.

“We started out trying to get all these hands–on stuff so people can experience different facials or wellness stuff,” she explained.

On Mar. 4 and 5, some of the booths included an angel card reader, jewellery makers and Tupperware sellers. There was also tables set up in the front.

“At the entrance when you pay your $5 to get in, you get a glass of wine and appetizers so we would like you to sit down and relax and enjoy that then go back and buy stuff.”

Since the expo started five years ago, it hasn’t changed much. Many of the same vendors come back to the show every year.

“We changed the weekend. We were doing it in February. It was slowing down so we thought we would do it in March and see what happens,” she said. “We’re going to keep track of this weekend. If it isn’t a good weekend we may be thinking of moving it closer into spring and Mother’s Day and really pampering the moms then.”

Sigfusson and her partners Wendy Halpichuk and Janet Lang face a variety of challenges when they organize the expo.

“It takes a lot of work and a lot of time,” Sigfusson said. “We have to wait for the vendors to contact us and make sure we’ve got the money from them before we give them a spot.”

They also have to try and fit all the vendors in the recreation centre.

“It’s not a huge hall so we’ve got to try and get everybody equal space because they’re all paying the same amount of money,” she said. “Everybody is so accommodating. They’re awesome. They understand and know what we’re working with.”

Sigfusson enjoys mingling with the people who come to the expo. She said people enjoy the swag bags that are handed out to the first 30 people each day.

“All the money is going towards a good cause,” she said. “It’s an awareness of diabetes. Diabetes is so prevalent. We touch so many people and you don’t even know it.”

The money this year is also going towards camps for children with diabetes put on by the Canadian Diabetes Association.

“They haven’t been able to have children with diabetes go to camps before and this is just something new in the last few years. They have a summer camp and a winter camp,” she said. “A lot of these kids never get to leave their parents because of their diets and insulin. At camp, they’re able to do that and the parents know they’re safe and they can have a good night’s sleep as well.”

About 70 per cent of what Sigfusson and her team raise during the marathons goes towards diabetes research. Whatever is raised in Saskatchewan stays in Saskatchewan.