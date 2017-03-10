White City council discusses Workers Compensation

In his committee report, Councillor Hal Zorn discussed the Occupational Health and Safety (OH+S) committee meeting he attended where they went over volunteer firefighter Workers Compensation Board coverage and safety concerns at the town office.

Coun. Zorn’s main concern at the OH+S meeting was making sure the Town had workers compensation, especially for the volunteer firefighters.

“They assured us that if a firefighter was injured either physically or psychologically during a fire, as long as the person was gainfully employed with another organization, they would consider that the downtime that person had, the money they would provide that person would be associated under his other employment,” he said.

However, if a person is self-employed, that is where there could be an issue, said Coun. Zorn.

“If he’s self-employed, the workers compensation people said, ‘if they aren’t paying into the Workers Compensation Board and if they’re self-employed, that would be something that would be a little messier,” he said.

The Town also carries private insurance for the volunteer firefighters if death or dismemberment occurs. It includes a $200,000 accidental death benefit, $200,000 accidental dismemberment benefit, up to $500 per week income benefit and medical expenses benefit including up to $25,000 for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“The Workers Compensation people also told us the volunteer firefighters fit the definition of employees and therefore they should be attending our OH+S meetings. They should have a representative on our OH+S meetings,” Coun. Zorn added.

Coun. Zorn also said the Town needs to look at finding professional services for volunteer firefighters who experience PTSD or longer-lasting psychological trauma.

Councillor Howard Slack said there are already services in place, but they are not outlined in a document.

“First, they are supposed to contact the RCMP. They have a counsellor there that can put it into action,” Coun. Slack explained. “It won’t be their counsellor, but they know where to contact and who to go through and there is coverage for that.”

Coun. Zorn said the policy should be “carved in stone.”

Coun. Zorn suggests security improvements to town office

After the meeting, the OH+S committee walked around the town office and evaluated any security or safety concerns at said office. Coun. Zorn brought the committee’s suggestions to council.

“There are times when there’s a lone worker working in the very front of the office,” he said. “There are not a whole lot of other employees around and if you’ve got someone who’s angry and comes to the front counter, what could they do to secure that area?”

Coun. Zorn said the committee suggested a Plexiglas panel be put over the counter to separate office staff and the public. It would protect staff from physical harm and also illness, especially if people are coughing or sneezing.

They also suggested security cameras be installed. If anything did occur with an individual, they would be caught on tape. A buzzer could also be installed on the front door so office staff can let in individuals and keep others out.

“It would be an electric latch put on the door, which would be controlled by a button,” Coun. Zorn explained. “Any Tom, Dick or Harriet couldn’t just walk in and go to any office.”

Coun. Zorn also mentioned the idea of a safe room for employees to use in case anything did occur that put their safety at risk.

Mayor Bruce Evans said he likes the open concept of the office, but he did like the idea of a video system and a safe room.

“I personally have a problem with Plexiglas and locks and everything,” he said. “If there is an issue of safety and security for the staff, we have to look at it seriously.”

Mayor Evans suggested the Town’s administration take the suggestions and go from there.

Council decides to do survey on snowmobiles

Councillors Scott Moskal and Andrew Boschman are going to hold a meeting with snowmobile owners in the area to discuss the Town’s bylaw. Coun. Moskal mentioned in his committee report that he wanted to send out a survey to see how many residents believe snowmobiles are a problem in the community.

“I think as a council we are mostly in agreement with that existing bylaws are fine the way they are, but let’s validate that with a survey,” said Coun. Moskal. “Pending the outcome of that survey, if it does seem to agree with what we perceive right now, then we’ll just initiate an awareness campaign, hopefully for ATVs as well for the spring.”

Mayor Evans asked if there is a snowmobile group in White City. There is not.

“I think what we ought to do is if there isn’t an organization, we need to create one,” Mayor Evans said. “We can have a meeting at the community centre with all interested snowmobilers and ATV operators and dirt bike operators where we give a refresher course on what the bylaw says and what it allows and what it doesn’t allow. That refresher course could then reinforce with everybody there that this is a privilege not a right and that the bylaw is challenged periodically by upset residents and that if our snowmobilers and ATV operators act in a responsible manner, they will minimize the chances of them loosing their privilege.”