RBDB updates communities

The Regina Bypass Design Builders (RBDB) held another open house to answer the communities’ questions regarding work in 2017.

Steven Connolly, project manager for Area 3, was one of the many RBDB representatives answering questions Mar. 1 at the Sleep Inn in Emerald Park.

“We’re giving the general public an overview of what they can expect now that we’re approaching the summer work season,” he said. “We’re going to have some significant traffic changes with the closures of the eastbound and westbound lanes throughout the summer for the remaining rehab and widening works from Pilot Butte to Tower Road.”

Connolly said the interchanges at Highway 46 and 48 will be open in mid- to late July 2017.

“Once those are open, we’ll be moving traffic across Highway 1 on those bridges,” he said. “Come near the end of summer and towards substantial completion in October is when the highway will be open fully and we’ll see the speed limit go back to 110 and traffic will be free-flowing from the east end of Balgonie all the way to Arcola Avenue.”

Many residents of Balgonie, White City, Pilot Butte, Emerald Park and Edenwold came to the open house. Connolly said he typically gets questions regarding speed limits.

“When work zones will be opened back up to their regular speed limit of 110 on the highway,” he explained.

People have also asked how to get across the highway if they are limited to just the interchanges.

“We give the reasoning behind that and traffic movements and the studies they question us on. We try to give as much information as we can,” he said.

Connolly said prepping for the 2017 work season has gone well.

“We’ve had a far colder winter with more snow and harsher weather than last winter for sure, but after a good 2016 work season, we prepared well. We had a lot of time to execute our work,” he said. “We’ve seen a lot of good works done over the winter season when the earth works have been sitting idle.”

From Great Plains Road out to Balgonie, there will not be any major traffic delays or detours along Highway 1.

“The main detours will be when we switch the traffic from eastbound to westbound from Pilot Butte in towards the city for the remaining Highway 1 upgrade works,” he said.

Doug Wakabayashi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure, attended the open house as well. He said from the ministry’s perspective, the bypass project is going well.

“The project is on time and on budget. By the end of this construction season, you will have the two overpasses on the east side of the city done and open to traffic,” he said. “They have completed the rehabilitation of the lanes on Highway 1 East. For the most part, the infrastructure on the east side of the city will be done and that’s just two years into the project. We’re pretty excited about the progress that has been made so far.”

Wakabayashi said the Ministry of Highways has gotten comments on the project, but that is to be expected.

“When you take on a project of this magnitude, there’s always going to be concerns. One of the reasons we’re here tonight is the work that goes on Highway 1 East this summer will have impacts on traffic. There’s no way around that,” he said.

Wakabayashi said he was at the open house to answer questions about traffic flow.

“We’re always open to looking to see if there are alternatives to move traffic better,” he said.

The bypass is still seen as the best option to control traffic flow on the highway, said Wakabayashi.

“Anyone that lives either in Regina or the communities in the east side in the White Butte area knows that there has been very significant population growth over the last number of years. Part and parcel with that is a very significant increase in traffic,” he said. “Having a highway that’s controlled access, that the primary exit and entry points to the highway are separated interchanges is going to improve flow of traffic, reduce congestion and significantly improve safety.”

When asked about traffic lights on Highway 1, Wakabayashi said the lights will not stay once the interchanges are open.

“It’s not something we would typically use on a four lane divided highway, but in this instance, the driving characteristics of the highway have changed so dramatically with the construction that we’ve been able to safely use them through a combination of restricting different movements and reductions in speed limits so it’s looking more like a city street than a four lane divided highway,” he said. “There’s an incredible amount of work that’s going on and we are on track to have the entire project completed in two years.”