Public sector protests proposed budget cuts

Hundreds of Saskatchewan residents protested potential public sector budget cuts at the Legislative Building Mar. 8.

The rally was organized by SGEU, but members of CUPE, the Saskatchewan Taxpayers Advocacy Group and many more unions made up the over 800 protestors.

Chad Novak from the Saskatchewan Taxpayers Advocacy Group was at the rally with members of Why Tower Road? – a group of Saskatchewan residents concerned about the Regina Bypass project.

“Our group was simply there to stand up against the fiscal waste – the incompetence that is behind the spending of the Regina Bypass,” he said.

Novak said the spending behind the Regina Bypass is a serious matter.

“At the end of the day, somebody needs to be held accountable for what we are seeing as gross incompetence at best or fraud at worst. It’s just not right.”

The rally was an opportunity for Why Tower Road? to get their message out to the public.

“We wouldn’t be in this position that we’re in with a $1.2 billion deficit or the need to ask real Saskatchewan people to take wage cuts if they weren’t wasting money on this whole bypass scandal,” he said.

With the rally as a first step, Why Tower Road? will continue to inform the public.

“We’re not a party supporter in any way, but at this point in time the Opposition needs to be stronger and if we can help in any way we’ll do what we can to get the message out there,” he said.

Novak said he and his group are fully in support of the work being done in Area 3 (the White Butte area).

“There are opportunities for the government to save some money by pausing other parts of the project that are not fully essential,” he explained.

Russell Tocker, CUPE Local 1125 president, said he and his members came to the rally to show they do not support these proposed budget cuts to their workers.

“A lot of the cuts (the government) is talking about is going against labour,” he said. “CUPE represents a lot of health care, a lot of education – all those things they want to make cuts to.”

Tocker was encouraged to see so many people at the rally.

“It was really good to see that many people out. It’s too bad it was so cold because I think there could have been more. It’s just a start to a lot of the people of Saskatchewan starting to stand up and saying ‘No. There are other ways,’” he said. “I think that’s the biggest hurt. There are other ways to make up for this deficit. It all doesn’t have to be done at once.”

“It just seems like it’s an attack,” he said. “Public sector workers are feeling that’s all it is – it’s just an attack. We’re probably the group that’s least able to afford a 3.5 per cent pay cut … The people they want to cut the 3.5 per cent from are the people that earn money and spend it in and keep the economy going, so taking money out of our pockets – it’s going to affect the economy. I don’t know what they’re thinking.”

Tocker said the businesses will feel this cut as well, because public sector workers won’t be able to purchase as many goods and services as they used to.

The rally was just the start. The next step will be to wait for the 2017 Provincial Budget to come out and see exactly where the cuts are. At Tocker’s recent CUPE meeting, he and other members were encouraged to write to their MLAs, sign petitions and keep their own CUPE Local members informed.

“A lot of people are out of touch with what’s happening and that’s surprising. Another plus from the rally at the Legislature is it may have opened a few people’s eyes,” he said.

“There are a lot more places to save than on the backs of the people that provide services in this province,” Tocker said.

Opposition Leader Trent Wotherspoon spoke at the rally. Wotherspoon and the NDP MLAs showed their support for the public sector workers.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Saskatchewan, the hundreds that came out to rally at the Legislature against the callus cuts of this government, the desperately dishonest sell-offs of our Crown Corporations that we see from this government. We stand against the mismanagement and scandal, like the GTH (land scandal) and the financial mess that they’ve created,” he said.

“We’re in this together and we’ll fight against those callus cuts and the desperate sell-off attempts for Crown Corporations because we know that those attacks threaten things that provide strength, that we value all across Saskatchewan,” Wotherspoon said.

Wotherspoon said the rally was an important demonstration by Saskatchewan residents to the Sask. Party that “enough is enough.”

“Enough with the dishonesty, enough with the mismanagement and enough with the attacks on workers and the services we count on and the Crowns that we value,” he said. “We saw people come from the far south of our province all the way to the far north and so many points in between. There were hundreds of people there and thousands of others that were there in spirit sending messages to take a stand for people in the province that we love.”

Wotherspoon said the NDP Caucus will be “standing strong on the floor of the Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan day after day to fight for people in the province that we love.”

“It’s about reaching out across an entire province, travelling an entire province, listening to an entire province, rallying with and standing with all people of Saskatchewan and across political stripes to send that message to the Sask. Party to build Saskatchewan together,” he said.