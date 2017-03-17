Pilot Butte School raised $11,000 for literacy corners

Pilot Butte School held a dance-a-thon on Mar. 9 to raise money for their literacy corners. By the end of the day, the pledges were counted and the school raised $11,840 that will develop new literacy corners.

Principal Kathy Magnien said it was a successful fundraiser.

“Students collected pledges from family and friends. They came to the school with their pledges and their class went into the gym and danced,” Magnien explained.

Each class went in at a certain time and danced for a half an hour.

“We had our older students paired up with younger students. The buddy classes went into the gym together and had fun,” she said.

The students who raised the most money received a prize. Delany Reinhardt won an iPad, Walker Johnson won a laptop and Paige Betteridge won a prepaid MasterCard gift card.

Literacy corners are places around the school that resemble a comfortable area in one’s home to sit and read.

“It’s intended to be representative of comfortable spaces they might have at home, so it’s some alternate seating. It’s not just hard desks. Some of it can be through an armchair, some can be through a couch and some can be through a loveseat. It’s just about creating alternate spaces,” Magnien said. She said these locations are more likely to encourage children to read.

“We do a number of initiatives in the school as part of our school division’s Continuous Learning Improvement Plan. One of the things we do is we have literacy corners. We have different types of furniture and different types of books and activities that we do,” she said. “This money will go in large part to that initiative.”

The money raised will go towards purchasing more literacy resources, including books, furniture and prize incentives.

“These literacy corners and the English Language Arts programming that we have in place have yielded a lot of success. We’ve seen a lot of growth in our students’ reading levels,” said Magnien. “We wanted to promote that and make sure we met division standards. Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) takes a lot of pride in having the best for our students so we wanted to make sure the furniture and resources that we had for our students at Pilot Butte met all those standards.”

Magnien extended her thanks to the sponsors of the dance-a-thon: Broncos Pub and Grill, Alex Pizza and White Butte Pharmacy. The Pilot Butte School Community Council (SCC) also put in a lot of hard work to make the fundraiser a success.

“We’re really fortunate to have a very large and active SCC. They manned the entire thing,” she said.

“I’m so proud of how our students took the initiative and they ran with it and how much our community supported it. We’re really lucky we have a Bear family. We call ourselves the Pilot Butte Bears and we do have a family and we’re loyal to each other and we work hard for each other,” she said. “It all just came together and it was clearly a huge success.”