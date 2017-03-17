RM meets with Ministry of Highways

At the Mar. 8 White City/Emerald Park Business Association meeting, members received an update from representatives of the RM of Edenwold and the Town of White City.

Reeve Mitchell Huber informed the association about the upcoming Official Community Plan (OCP) for the RM. These meetings are being held Mar. 20, 22 and 27 and to register to attend, please contact the RM’s planning department.

Reeve Huber also updated the association on their meeting with the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure on Mar. 7.

“We’ve initiated work on our walkway down Great Plains Road,” he said. “Right now it’s in the design stage, but we hope to see construction begin sometime late this summer.”

There have been complaints about the service roads and how narrow they are and the soft shoulders. The RM brought these complaints up to the Ministry of Highways.

“There seems to be some question about the contract requirements to have the shoulders finished or not. I think Highways has resigned itself to the fact that the shoulders do not have to be hard surfaced and the open shoulders will stay unless the Regina Bypass Design Builders (RBDB) changes its mind,” he said. “We put our concerns forward for safety, for the complaints we’ve been getting and Highways encouraged us to forward all complaints to them and they would take it up with RBDB.”

A representative from RBDB said it’s been an “ongoing battle” with the Ministry of Highways. He said the shoulders should be paved. The reason it hasn’t been done is because it’s not in the agreement and was not priced out. RBDB, the Ministry of Highways and the Regina Bypass Partners are now handling the situation.

Reeve Huber also discussed highway signage with the Ministry of Highways.

“We’re looking forward to some new concepts for signage. We were encouraged to try to encourage all our people to take part in that,” he said.

Mayor Evans updates association on wastewater

Mayor Bruce Evans from White City informed the association that the funding for their new wastewater treatment facility was approved and announced publically Feb. 27.

“The plant should be able to handle somewhere between 12,000 and 15,000 people,” he said. “It’s a huge step forward in terms of our ability to accommodate and continue to have residential and commercial growth in the area.”

Mayor Evans also acknowledged the lack of ice space in White City and told members of the association what the Town is doing about it.

“We have been working with the Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) for several months to get them to agree to let us re-open the rink at École White City School,” he said. “The rink was in operation there for many years with boards, but without the chain link fence that now surrounds the pad. There were a number of instances over a few years where a few kids vandalized the boards.”

This led to the rink being shut down. With the fence in place, the Town hopes that the new boards would not be kicked out if the rink re-opened. The lights and warm-up shack are still at the school.

“We would turn it into a skating-only skating rink so that we at least have a place outdoors for kids and their parents and anybody else who wants to go skating,” he said.

The Town is also in the process of building a new hockey-only skating rink near MacKenzie Landing. Work will begin soon and hopefully be ready to go for the fall.