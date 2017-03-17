RM hosts naming contest for soccer field

The RM of Edenwold is developing a soccer centre at the Emerald Park Soccer Field and would like the community’s help to name it.

The contest is for anyone living in the RM of Edenwold of any age. Entries must be in by May 31 and the winner will be announced after June 30, once a committee of councillors makes the decision.

Paige Phillips, one of the planners for the RM, said the RM is looking for a specific kind of name for the soccer centre.

“We are looking for names in memory of someone or someone who volunteers in the community a lot – something like that. Something that is community-based. It could even be a place,” said Phillips.

“We’re pretty open. We’re really interested to see the kind of creative ideas that people have,” said Jana Jedlic, another planner for the RM. “We want something that has roots in the community.”

The application for the contest can be found at the RM of Edenwold office or online at www.rmedenwold.ca. The application asks for the name of the field and the reasoning behind it.

“We would like to reach out to the schools as well because this could be a great project for an English class for all the kids to think about,” said Jedlic. “We’re hoping it presents opportunities for everyone in the community to really think about what they would choose.”

The soccer centre will be an area for storage of soccer nets and gear. There will also be a washroom facility and a maintenance equipment area.

“There will be an area for a concession stand and a patio area as well,” said Phillips. “It’s going to be really good for that area.”

The centre will expand the opportunities for people to use the soccer field.

“When you have a washroom facility, kids can spend more than an hour or two there,” said Jedlic. “You have more access to programming throughout the summer, like summer camps.”

The business community can also get involved supporting the soccer centre. Businesses or individuals can sponsor the centre. Sponsorships of cash or in-kind products and services value at $750 minimum will be recognized with permanent signage at the soccer field.

“We’re hoping that everyone in the community will be involved,” said Phillips.

The naming contest is one of many activities for the RM’s Canada 150 celebrations.

RM begins review of OCP

The RM of Edenwold recently initiated the process of updating their Official Community Plan (OCP) and Zoning Bylaw. In order to help the RM create a vision for the RM’s future, they are seeking input from community members.

As a first step, the RM is hosting five Stakeholder Engagement Meetings Mar. 20, Mar. 22 and Mar. 27. To be part of these meetings, contact the RM’s planning department (306-771-2034) or p.planning.rm158@sasktel.net

“We’re not presenting something to them, saying ‘This is what we’re going to be doing.’ We’re looking for feedback,” said Jedlic.

If members are unable to attend the meetings, a survey can be completed on the RM’s website.

“It takes about 10 minutes for someone to fill it in, but it provides us with so much information on what people are interested in seeing, what they like about the municipality, what the areas of focus should be for future intervention, what’s important to people, what are the things they want us to maintain and what are the things we need to think about changing through policies,” said Jedlic. “That gives us an overall guideline and as we go through and make new policies and create new regulations, those all have to meet what our outlining goals are.”

“The OCP is the document that really guides the growth and development in any community,” Jedlic explained. “Our last one was done in 2010 and there has been significant change, particularly in our central area of our municipality along Highway 1 and along Highway 46.”

Jedlic said the most important part of the OCP is that it reflects what community members want it to be.

“That it’s in line with the vision that people of the municipality actually have,” said Jedlic.

The RM of Edenwold will also be updating all their maps to accommodate new developments and other changes. They will also use the 2016 Canada Census information to update their demographics. Jedlic and Phillips will be in contact with neighbouring municipalities to make sure the OCP aligns with what other municipalities plan to do in the area.