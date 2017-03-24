What Women Want opens for ninth year

Over 200 booths filled the Conexus Art Centre in Regina, hosting entrepreneurs from across the province. One woman’s dream of supporting local businesses began nine years ago and today the What Women Want event continues to become Saskatchewan’s largest mall for three days.

Almost a decade ago, Emerald Park entrepreneur Michelle Strawford held her first What Women Want event, filling up the lower floor of Conexus. Each year, she expanded until her fourth year when she “took over” the entire building and never looked back.

“I wouldn’t say we were ever a traditional trade show because we always did different things like entertainment, but it was just in the lowest level of Conexus. That was maybe 60 vendors,” she said.

“Every year, we add things. It really does become a new mall to Saskatchewan for three days. It’s not only a new mall, but the largest one in Saskatchewan if you look at the number of booths,” Strawford said. “The businesses that come aren’t always what you would expect at a trade show.”

Businesses like Mercedes Benz had a booth, along with jewellery makers, bakers, clothing stores, bath bomb makers, wine makers and much more.

Local businesses such as Wish Home & Gift from Emerald Park, which just opened Mar. 18, also had a booth.

“Businesses use this as a launching pad,” Strawford said.

This year, What Women Want ran from Mar. 17 to 19.

“Last year, we had tons of people through the door and it was so great on Mar. 17 with it being St. Patrick’s Day. We had Irish dancers on stage and a bagpiper and Mrs. Canada Globe preliminaries. It was a packed house in here,” she said. “We had a line up at the door this morning (Mar. 18).”

On Mar. 18, What Woman Want held fashion shows throughout the day. Evolution Fitness also showed off some of their routines and belly dancers performed.

“We have Saskatchewan’s Top Entrepreneur preliminaries, which we are so excited about,” said Strawford. “The winners that we pick, we’re going to bring them to our Moose Jaw show April 28 to 30 and that’s where we’ll pick Saskatchewan’s Top Entrepreneur.”

For the first time, Strawford and her team will expand What Women Want to Moose Jaw.

“It’s our first expansion of What Women Want. It’s super exciting to take it to a new community,” she said.

Even with a seasoned event like What Women Want, challenges still arise.

“The biggest challenge is always the week before because there are not enough hours in the day,” Strawford said. “No matter how prepared I am, you just can’t be. It’s radio, it’s TV, it’s the final printing, it’s all the tickets, it’s all the businesses that realize ‘oh my goodness the show is in three days and I have all these questions.’ I can sit on my phone and my laptop around the clock just speaking to my 180-some businesses. This year in particular, by moving to Moose Jaw a month and a half later, now I have all those ones and a new facility.”

Strawford’s passion for entrepreneurship makes handling the challenges worthwhile.

“It hardly ever feels like work to me, which is why I think people like to come and do the show and make it such a success,” she said.

Strawford loves seeing the event come together after the hard work she and her team put in to make it happen.

“I see it in my mind a solid nine months before it comes. It’s like a story coming to life. I stand here and I go, ‘Oh my goodness.’ I’ve seen the floor plan a billion times over; I’ve spoken to all these business owners personally and now here they are,” she said. “The doors open and the crowd comes, the music starts and the lighting changes and the Facebook posts are real – just being here and seeing it come to life.”

Strawford has many booths she loves to have come back, but she especially likes the new businesses that try out the show for the first time. She said What Women Want is a unique tradeshow that takes a lot of effort on the part of the entrepreneur.

“I always tell entrepreneurs that with great risk comes great reward,” she said. “It’s so exciting to see them come and flourish here. It’s the businesses that come with the smallest booth possible and then next year they have two booths.” Strawford enjoys seeing the expansion of these businesses.