It’s not very often students get a guided tour of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building, but when they do, they ask many questions. That’s what grade 8 students from École White City School had the chance to do Mar. 16.

Wendy Ashton teaches grade 8 at École and was one of the teachers who applied to go on the Legislative tour through the Provincial Capital Commission’s A Day in the Legislative Assembly program. This program began in 2012 and occurs twice a year in the fall and spring.

Ashton and the 36 École students enjoyed the experienced.

“A lot of them didn’t think they would enjoy it at all. They didn’t think they would have a voice; they didn’t think it mattered to them because they’re 12 and 13 years old. Going and seeing it in action, a lot of them were surprised at how the MLAs treated each other. They realized that having a conversation with an MLA allows them to have that kind of power and that their voice really matters,” she said.

Ashton particularly enjoyed watching the students take control.

“Sitting back and letting the kids take full ownership of their learning – I told them you have to go in with an open mind. It will be what you want it to be,” she said. “They loved watching the House proceedings and they were quite surprised at how our MLAs treat each other and they way they ignored each other and that (the students) are not allowed to do that in the classroom, but it was okay there.”

At the Legislative Building, students from École and South Shore Elementary School were divided into two groups. They viewed Question Period, toured the photo gallery, the library, were provided lunch and viewed the North Gallery.

“We were brought into the chambers where everyone got to sit in the actual seats of the MLAs,” Ashton said. “That’s a rarity that that ever gets to happen.”

They learned various government roles (Speaker, MLAs, the Opposition, etc.). Students also had the opportunity to ask many questions to Sask. Party MLA Christine Tell, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Corey Tochor, Regina Lakeview MLA Carla Beck and Clerk of the Legislative Assembly Greg Putz.

“Students asked lots of questions. We had students who had additional questions, so they followed our MLA (Christine Tell) and asked her very specific questions. She was really good at responding to them,” Ashton said.

Because of this experience, Ashton said students now know they can be actively involved in local politics.

“They don’t have to just sit back and let people tell them what to believe, that their beliefs are valid and they do have access to communicate their thoughts,” she said.

Grade 8 students Marley Rumpel, Peyton Dielschneider, Josh Kondra, Jayde Quick and Silas LaFontaine learned a great deal on their tour.

“It was fun. We learned a lot about the Legislative Building,” said Rumpel. “It was a cool experience for grade 8s.”

The students were surprised how some politicians didn’t quite answer their questions.

“They would deflect the questions when we asked them,” said Quick. “I would go in depth with a question and they would just talk about the budget or the bypass and that was it.”

“I would ask a question and it would be like, ‘No, that’s not really us.’ They would say you should be asking someone else,” sad Kondra.

“It was almost like they were trying to change the topic,” said Rumpel.

“Sometimes they would be like, ‘This question will be answered on’ and they would just give a date,” said LaFontaine.

The students said the experience has changed their outlook on politics.

“It was fun to watch them in the act,” said Kondra.

“It looked really unprofessional because they were just yelling at each other and bickering back and forth. I feel like nothing could have gotten done,” said Quick.

“It was so disrespectful,” said Rumpel. “Even Mr. Speaker was disrespectful. I thought it was going to be way more formal.”

A couple students are interested in being politicians one day.

“I enjoy that kind of stuff – bringing up a topic and arguing about it and seeing if I could make a change and get my point across to people,” said Rumpel.

Quick said more students need to know how politics work and what exactly happens at the Legislative Building.