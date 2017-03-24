This is the 21st century – a time where humans are making advances in medicine, science, the arts, etc. – and yet the LGBT community is still facing struggles.

The week of Mar. 20, YouTube changed their restrictions on gay-themed content. The YouTube restrictions filter out “potentially inappropriate” content. If the restrictions are in place on someone’s computer, they cannot view non-explicit LGBT-themed videos.

This feature lets parents, schools and libraries filter out content that isn’t appropriate for users under 18 years of age.

Many people, celebrities and otherwise, are complaining on social media platforms over this change. Canadian singers Tegan and Sara, who are openly gay, made their feelings known over Twitter.

“If you put @YouTube on restricted mode a bunch of our music videos disappear. … LGBTQ people shouldn’t be restricted. SAD!” read their tweet.

Several of their non-explicit videos were classified as restricted, but there were sexual LGBT-themed videos were not restricted.

The Guardian released an article on the issue Mar. 21 titled: “YouTube changes restrictions on gay-themed content following outcry.”

In the article, an emailed statement from YouTube was posted.

“Some videos that cover subjects like health, politics and sexuality may not appear for users and institutions that choose to use this feature.”

Another was released a few hours later:

“We recognize that some videos are incorrectly labeled by our automated system and we realize it’s very important to get this right. We’re working hard to make some improvements.”

This restriction makes a powerful statement, especially to younger LGBT users. It’s saying their sexuality, who they love and their identity is “restricted” and not appropriate. It’s effectively taking away an outlet for the LGBT community to connect, grow and learn together. It’s also saying that the LGBT community is inherently sexual and an unsafe space, which is not a message you want to send an LGBT youth who is still learning about their sexuality.

It’s 2017, for heaven’s sake. LGBT-themed videos should not be seen as restricted content. Then again, movies should not be banned for having an LGBT character, but theatres in Russia, the United States and other areas are banning Beauty and the Beast for LeFou – Disney’s first recognized LGBT character in a major motion picture.

Personally, I would like Disney’s first gay character to be someone who isn’t a comic relief who is in love with a straight male misogynist. There are many ways this could go wrong, but I’ll refrain judgment until I see the film. Regardless of who the LGBT character is, a film should not be banned based on a character’s sexuality. It only highlights how far we have to go to make the world a safe place for the LGBT community.