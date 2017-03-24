Sask. author publishes historical adventures of Canadians

Elma Schemenauer has written over 70 books and her most recent release celebrates Canada’s history, just in time for Canada’s 150th birthday.

Schemenauer grew up east of Elbow, Sask. She now lives in B.C., but she and her husband frequently travel to Saskatchewan to learn more about Canada’s history and its people.

Schemenauer started writing in the late 1960s. Since then, she has published 77 novels, the majority children’s stories.

“I always wanted to be a writer, but growing up on a farm in Saskatchewan, I didn’t have much idea of how to be a writer. We didn’t even have a newspaper in Elbow. There wasn’t any idea of how you could actually be a writer, so it took me a while,” she said.

Schemenauer became a teacher instead and for many years taught Saskatchewan’s children. While on a teacher exchange program in Nova Scotia, she decided to make a career change.

“I thought, ‘If I’m ever going to be a writer, I should just do it,’” she said.

Schemenauer went from Nova Scotia to Toronto to find work in the publishing industry. The move from rural Saskatchewan to big city Toronto wasn’t easy, but Schemenauer did it. She found a job at a magazine called the Canadian Charter Accountant.

“It was a start; out of that I got hired by a publishing company,” she said. “That’s when I started writing and I couldn’t believe I was actually hired to write. I had this image of a writer just being somewhere alone trying to write and trying to get something published, which is what most writers go through. In my case I got really lucky.”

After eight years, Schemenauer became a freelance writer and worked on educational children’s books.

Schemenauer’s latest book, YesterCanada: Historical Tales of Mystery and Adventure, tells 30 historical tales about everyday Canadians spanning from the 1200s to the 1900s. A few of these mysteries include: Where in the icy Arctic is the lost Vancouver-based ship Baychimo? What strange power rang the chapel bell in Tadoussac, Quebec one foggy April night in 1782?

“I’ve always been interested in history and my parents were interested in it. My dad would tell stories around the dinner table from history and I got interested in it that way,” Schemenauer explained. “When I was working in publishing in Toronto, I was having to do a lot of work that had to do with history, so it got me hooked into that.”

Schemenauer chose these 30 stories for her latest book because they interested her.

“They are stories that grab me, mostly because there’s a human interest. I like ordinary people and most of them are about ordinary people,” she said. “There are some there about people we all know, like John A. MacDonald.”

A lot of research went into this book. Schemenauer said she read books, magazines and newspapers; interviewed people and traveled a great deal.

“I did a lot of research in libraries in Toronto,” she said. “In some cases, I was able to interview people who were first-hand with the story, who knew something about the story.”

Writing this book was an “emotional adventure” for Schemenauer.

“I got really hooked into the stories. I was very involved in them personally,” she said. “My husband likes this kind of thing too, so we did a lot of driving around to visit the sites where these things took place … We went to see the sites of these places wherever we could.”

Schemenauer said she hopes people are entertained by her collection of mysteries and adventures.

“I want them to get some sense of what life was like in the past, what people had to put up with,” she said. “Some of those people – it’s incredible what they put up with. They managed to be brave and continued to do it.”

She hopes readers notice the strong values prevalent in her book.

“I’m drawn to that kind of story. There are lots of stories you could write about Canada’s past, and some of them the values in them would be pretty bad, but I hope to instil good values like courage and reliability and things like that,” she said.