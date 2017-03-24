Davin Ladies donate $10,000 to STARS

The weekend of Mar. 18, the Davin Ladies Auxiliary decided to make a generous donation to a company that benefits residents across the province.

Joann Weslowski and Janet Kuntz, the secretary and president of the auxiliary, went to Regina’s STARS headquarters and presented a cheque for $10,042.64.

Davin, Sask. is a small town near White City just off Highway 48. The Davin’s Ladies Auxiliary has been around since 1962. The money has accumulated from 1962 until 2016. Over the years, there has been about 100 members part of the auxiliary.

“We recently had a meeting and voted to donate all our money towards the STARS foundation,” Kuntz said.

With the auxiliary slowing down due to the loss of their meeting place, the group thought it best to donate their money to a worthy cause.

“We’ve earned this (money) from different fundraisers, skating lessons and things like that,” Kuntz said.

At the time of the donation, Weslowski and Kuntz received an “informative and enjoyable” tour of the facilities.

“We were very impressed with the staff and the equipment,” Kuntz said.

The Davin Ladies Auxiliary’s donation will help STARS continue to aid residents of Saskatchewan in need.