A new business recently opened in Emerald Park and will contribute to the growing business sector in the White Butte area.

White City resident Rhonda Radmacher is not new to owning a business. She had a flower shop in Regina for many years, but the idea of having a lifestyle store like Wish Home + Gift has been on her mind for several years.

“I sold (the flower shop) so I could follow my son. He plays college baseball in the United States. I’ve gone into a lot of stores over the years – little boutiques and stuff – in San Francisco and other places and I’ve always had it in my head, my dream store, and this would be it,” she said. “It just never felt right until now. My youngest is graduating high school and it just felt right.”

Radmacher said Emerald Park is the perfect community for her store.

“I didn’t even consider going anywhere else,” she said. “Demographically, Emerald Park and White City is the perfect community for businesses like this. It’s for the entertainers, it’s for the gift-givers; there are a lot of kids in these communities. One thing I appreciate is there are a lot of entrepreneurs and various successful, outgoing women who support the community and outside it.”

Radmacher said it feels like “home” to her.

Wish sells a wide variety of products to residences in and around Emerald Park.

“It’s all things that I love,” she said. “We carry anything from fresh flowering branches, botanicals and potted plants to body and bath, home décor accents and modern furniture pieces. We also specialize in curated gift boxes that can be delivered to Regina, Balgonie, Pilot Butte, White City and Emerald Park or custom-made in store.”

Radmacher’s store carries children’s clothing lines exclusive to the area and will have new products seasonally, such as flip flops for the summer months.

“The beauty of it being a lifestyle store is you can come one month and we can have a line of flip flops and the next month new garden pieces,” she said.

“I think some people will be surprised when they come in here and find the type of things that we carry that you don’t see in other places,” she said.

Radmacher did face some challenges as she got started, such as lining up suppliers, but she had help getting the building ready thanks to her husband.

“It went fairly smoothly. We got in and we were able to get it going,” she said.

From when Radmacher first had the idea for this store until it opened, three years passed. Radmacher didn’t get started with purchasing the space and setting up the store until eight months ago.

Wish Home + Gift is located at 7F Great Plains Road in Emerald Park.