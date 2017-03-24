Pilot Butte discusses SCI Building rental

At Pilot Butte’s council meeting on Mar. 13, councillors discussed the rental request they received for the SCI Building. If it’s approved, a used clothing store could possibly open in Pilot Butte. The SCI Building is in need of repairs and council discussed what exactly was required in order to make the building safe.

Councillor Bruce MacKenzie said that although council is aware there are issues, they don’t know the costs of those repairs.

“They have to be addressed before a tenant could be in there,” he said.

Councillor Nathan Schmidt said council should not rent out the SCI Building at this time.

Councillor Teresa Blommaert agreed with Coun. MacKenzie.

“But if they’re willing to address them, or it depends on how deep the issues go, I like the idea of a used clothing store,” she said. “I’m for it if the issues can be resolved.”

Councillor Ed Sigmeth was in agreement with other councillors, but said he would like to wait to get some numbers on the cost of repairs.

“We have to see if it fits in the budget, both in revenue and expenses,” he said.

Town Administrator Brandi Morissette said it would cost $15,000 to $30,000 to repair the building. This cost was only for addressing the mould issue.

“None of the asbestos had been addressed,” she explained. Nor had the roof been addressed. Testing to see what level of asbestos is present in the building would be necessary.

Mayor Peggy Chorney agreed with her council’s opinions and added that they should wait until the Town’s Strategic Plan was complete to see if the rental fit within the plan.

Coun. Schmidt made a motion to put someone in charge of getting quotes on what these repairs would cost the Town. Council voted to go ahead with that plan.

Town working on Canada 150 celebration date

At the Town’s recreation board meeting, Councillor Jean Lowenberger attended and told the Town Council they discussed what day they should hold the Canada 150 celebrations. Coun. Lowenberger said they already told Balgonie as good neighbours they would not run something on July 1, as the Town of Balgonie is planning that day for their celebrations.

“We could do one big celebration with all the extra people coming in the middle of June during rodeo,” Coun. Lowenberger said.

The recreation board discussed this with the Pilot Butte Rodeo committee. Coun. Lowenberger made the recommendation to council that the Town’s Canada 150 celebrations be held June 17 to 19.

Morissette said she would like the Canada 150 celebration committee to make the decision on what date the celebrations should be.

“We’re relying on the volunteers to come together, organize it and put it all together, volunteer their time and everything. I think it really should be up to that committee to pick the day,” she said.

Coun. Schmidt agreed with Morissette that the committee should decide the date. He supported the idea of having it during the rodeo.

There was also the suggestion of July 1, since it is technically Canada’s 150th birthday. Overall, council agreed the rodeo weekend was the best pick because there is already a volunteer base and many people would already be in town partaking in events.

Morissette said if they did pick June 17, they would need more volunteers to compensate for the larger crowds coming in for the Canada 150 celebrations.

No date was decided at the Mar. 13 council meeting.