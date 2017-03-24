White City and RM working on boundary alteration agreement

Ken Kolb, White City’s town manager, updated council on the Town’s Boundary Alteration Agreement they entered into with the RM of Edenwold.

In December 2015, they entered into this agreement, which would settle a boundary alteration dispute between the municipalities.

“Included in this agreement are 10 items where the two municipalities agreed to either work together for a common goal, such a drainage and the construction of Betteridge Road, to determine tax loss compensation for lands annexed into the Town and agreement on future land use in the White City/Emerald Park subdivision area,” wrote Kolb in his report.

“I wrote to the RM with respect to the terms of the Boundary Alteration Agreement to gain clarification on a couple of items and to show completion on some other items that we’re working on,” Kolb told council.

Four items have been completed so far. One item that needed clarification was the RM’s commitment to jointly tender and construct Betteridge Road as well as clarifying the cost sharing arrangements between the municipalities.

“I’ve also reiterated the Town’s commitment to working with the RM of Edenwold in concerns regarding drainage management within White City/Emerald Park subdivision area,” he said.

The Town has committed to pay up to 35 per cent of the cost of any joint drainage management projects that would improve drainage management for Town residents. The Town is also exploring a drainage option across the northeast portion of SE 15-17-18 W2nd and paid an engineering company 35 per cent to design works.

“The agreement provides that the RM and Town would work together to develop an inter-municipal agreement to form the basis for any future boundary alterations within the joint management planning area. We have sent an invitation to the RM to begin that process,” said Kolb.

As of the Mar. 20 Town of White City council meeting, the Town had not heard a reply from the RM of Edenwold.

Trans Canada Trail Pedestrian Crossing in the works

Luke Grazier, the town planner, informed council on Mar. 20 that the Town, in partnership with Trans Canada Trail, the White Butte Administration Committee and Regina Bypass Design Builders (RBDB) are working on securing a manufacturer and installer for the pedestrian crossing over Highway 1 and Highway 48.

“Preferably, we’re looking for someone local who can build it and install it for us in the short timeline that we’re looking for,” said Grazier.

Administration has reached out to four companies so far and is waiting on more responses.

The Town and RM administration met with Stantec Consulting to go over the work and design concept for the crossing. As a result of that meeting, Grazier said in his report that Stantec now has a better understanding of the design and safety standards for the pedestrian crossing and will be able to develop a cost estimate for engineering work and construction.

“They are certain they will be able to meet our timeline, which is good,” said Grazier.

The overpass crossing is scheduled to be completed October 2017.

Town still working on outdoor rinks

Carla Ferstl, White City’s recreation director, updated council on the outdoor rinks and Canada 150 celebrations planned for White City.

Negotiations for the reopening of the rink at École White City School have gone well and the agreement is now with Prairie Valley School Division’s (PVSD’s) lawyer.

Mayor Bruce Evans was concerned about the progress but Ferstl assured him she believes the agreement will pass the lawyer’s inspection and the rink should be open for use in fall 2017.

The new outdoor rink at Tree Top Park is being worked on as well. Ferstl and others are working on a budget, sponsorship plan and standard operating procedures and grants. A presentation should be ready for the April 3 regular council meeting.

Ferstl released the schedule for White City’s Canada 150 celebrations on June 10. The day starts with the Warm-Up Run at the Community Centre at 9 a.m.; a Farmer’s Market will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Town Office parking lot and green space. Family Fun Day will run at the Splash Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At Serbu Park Minor Ball Day will occur all day and at 10:30 p.m. fireworks will be set off there as well. Plainsview Credit Union’s Car Show and Shine will also run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in their parking lot. Finally, a street dance will be put on at the White City Community Centre parking lot starting at 7:30 p.m. and could run until 1:30 a.m.

There will be a poutine bar at the street dance provided by Broncos Pub & Grill from Pilot Butte.

“It will be $5 per poutine, and he’s going to give us $2 back out of the $5,” she explained.

Mayor Evans commended Ferstl on this plan and emphasized the need to get this information to as many people as possible.