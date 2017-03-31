Bypass progressing in Areas 1 and 2 By Robyn Tocker - March 31, 2017 Although Area 2 of the Regina Bypass project experienced weather delays last year, the timeline is looking good. This bridge is being constructed near the south bypass. There are seven bridges in the area. Photos by Robyn Tocker Just off Highway 6, this bypass interchange is being constructed. There are 12 different interchanges with 33 new bridges being constructed. This is one of many borrow pits in the area. This borrow pit near the Highway 1 interchange has had 1 million cubic metres of dirt moved from it. There are 13 bridge decks being constructed near Highway 11 in Area 1. Area 1’s overall completion is at 30 per cent.