STC closure: “a broken promise”

The closure of the Saskatchewan Transportation Company (STC) has devastated many Saskatchewan residents, and Shelby Lowe is one of them.

Lowe lives in Saskatoon, but has family in the White Butte area. She uses the buses on a regular basis to Regina to help her see family, friends, and her partner and to travel to and from work as a stage manager.

“I won’t have the independence to hop on a bus at 8 a.m., 1:15 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.,” she said. “Now I have to rely on getting a ride with someone and carpooling, which isn’t great when you’re an independent person and you don’t like to rely on people.”

Lowe said using the Greyhound bus system is not always an option for low-income people like herself. She said she doesn’t believe the government will change their mind, but she hopes they will.

“The government is quite stubborn,” she said. “Five years ago when the Film Tax Credit was cut, which affected many people close to me, many people would sign petitions and show up at the Legislative Building and protest this and it didn’t fix anything. But I’m still going to try.”

Lowe participated in the Saskatoon protest on Mar. 31.

STC was an important service for residents because of how spread out the province is.

“The major cities are quite far from each other and from rural communities. It was important for getting people with low income or people with disabilities or with illnesses to where they need to go for work-related reasons or personal reasons or health-related reasons,” said Lowe. “People who are going through cancer treatment use the bus because they’ll take the bus to get to the city where they need their treatments done, but they need to take the bus back. They can’t just drive back because after their treatment, they feel awful and they can’t drive.”

“We live in a province that has really bad road conditions in the winter and many people feel it’s unsafe to drive. They don’t feel confident driving in that weather, and I think the bus has lowered many fatalities that have happened on the highway,” she said.

Lowe encourages residents to write to their MLAs if they want to see STC stay.

Sask. Party MLA Joe Hargrave, the Minister for Crown Investments, said although there have been attempts to make the STC profitable, efforts have been unsuccessful and so it was decided to “wind down” the STC.

“It’s growing by $1 million subsidy every year. It’s at $17 million right now for operating and capital costs,” he said. “Ridership was continuing to decline. We have lost 35 per cent of ridership since 2012.”

In 2016, there was a loss of another 18,000 riders.

With STC closing, Hargrave said there would be other options for residents.

“Private enterprises will step in. We’re optimistic they’ll apply to the Highway Traffic Board,” he said. Service clubs and non-profit organizations were also ideas Hargrave listed.

Hargrave said small-town Saskatchewan would step up and help their friends and neighbours.

“I’m sure people will step up and take care of that,” he said. “We service only 253 of the well over 500 communities in the province.” Because of these limited routes, he said residents in non-serviced communities have found a way to get where they need to go.

“This was not discussed at all in the lead-up to the election,” said NDP MLA Cathy Sproule. “This is something the government said the exact opposite about. They promised the people of Saskatchewan that this service was safe. For people to wake up Mar. 23 and realize that this service was not at all safe provides a lot of people with a lot of worries. It was a broken promise of the government.”

Sproule said this is a “rushed” decision and is unsure what is going to happen to the STC buildings in Regina and across the province.

“There is a promise to the people of Saskatchewan that when we sell off our Crowns, that they will check with the people of Saskatchewan first. They are hiding behind this ‘winding down’ language, but this is clearly a sell-off of a Crown Corporation and the people of Saskatchewan have not asked for it. They weren’t told about it,” she said.

Sproule said it is not too late for the government to change its mind about closing the STC. Going forward, the NDP will continue to question the Sask. Party about this decision and bring the people’s concerns about the STC forward.