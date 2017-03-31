Tax exemption for fuel over for farmers

In the provincial budget released Mar. 22, the Ministry of Agriculture’s budget stayed the same but showed a few key areas of change.

This will be the last year the Saskatchewan Pastures Program will be in place; the provincial sales tax exception for bulk fuel purchases was removed. PST exemption on diesel fuel went from 100 per cent to 80 per cent. This makes for a tax of about three cents per litre. The Saskatchewan Grain Car Corporation will not continue and the 900 grain cars will be sold.

Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart said rebate for gasoline is being removed because gasoline is not commonly used on farms anymore.

“The rebate on diesel fuel is being reduced by 20 per cent and that portion is deemed roughly to be equivalent to the on-road portion of diesel fuel use,” he said.

Minister Stewart said no one wants to pay more tax, but generally the farmers have “taken this in stride.”

“They probably expected it might be worse, that we might go deeper into the diesel fuel,” he said. “I’m not going to call them happy about it, but they’re very accepting of it.”

The Saskatchewan Pastures Program includes 51 pastures incorporating 780,000 acres. This land is used to provide supplementary grazing and livestock management services to Saskatchewan producers, while ensuring environmental and agricultural sustainability of the land. This program will be phased out in three years.

“We’ve deemed that this is not a core function of government to look after privately-owned cattle, or any cattle. That is a matter for the agriculture sector to do. We think it’s long overdue,” he said. “We’re going into consultations that will run until May 8. It’s an online consultation to ask stakeholders particularly, but also citizens in general what they think the method of operation for those pastures and the ownership structure should be.”

The ministry will also meet stakeholders in person to further discuss the next steps going forward.

The 900 grain cars from the Saskatchewan Grain Car Corporation will begin to be sold, with preference going to the Saskatchewan Shortline Railways.

Minister Stewart said this budget is similar to last year’s. With a budget of $388.6 million, $264.1 million is provided for business risk management programs. This is an increase of almost four per cent.

The Irrigation Bridges Rehabilitation program will end this year as well. It is a $500,000 program that was underutilized, according to Minister Stewart.

“I don’t think anyone will notice much difference in terms of ministry programs,” he said.

MLA Cathy Sproule, NDP Critic for Agriculture, has questions on the upcoming sale of the grain car corporation.

“That corporation was a financially-viable corporation and it also provided almost $1 million a year in grants to the Shortline Railways. This is another significant hit on an area that is still developing in Saskatchewan,” she said.

She said she wants to understand the full impact this will have on the Shortline Railways.

“The cars belong to the people of Saskatchewan. They’ve served producers for decades and now here we have this government selling whatever they can that isn’t nailed down. It’s quite concerning,” she said.

Sproule is also concerned about the pastures program. She is specifically concerned that the online consultation process that began Mar. 27. It runs during seeding and calving time.

“I don’t see any reason why this is happening now. The loss of those community pastures is going to affect quite a large number of cattle producers,” she said.

Sproule plans to keep asking the government about these decisions during committee meetings and during Question Period.

Mitchel Huber, a grain producer in the RM of Edenwold, said the budget could have been worse for farmers.

“There was concern there was going to be a lot of possibilities for new taxes being placed on equipment, parts and labour, and chemicals and fertilizers,” he said. “They stayed away from that. That I found to be a positive thing.”

As the Reeve of the RM of Edenwold, Huber said the area does not have a lot of Crown land and has fewer cattle producers. The closure of the Saskatchewan Pastures Program will have less of an impact on the RM of Edenwold.

In regards to the Saskatchewan Grain Car Corporation, he said the RM is not close to the Shortline Railways so it won’t have a large impact either.