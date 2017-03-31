Social Services gets budget increase

The Ministry of Social Services received a nine per cent budget increase for 2017-18.

“I’m proud of our government for continuing to support people that are really vulnerable, which is really what our budget speaks to. People with disabilities or people who are on income assistance are kids and families who are really vulnerable and are going to continue to be receiving support, despite the fact that we are facing some fiscal challenges,” said Social Services Minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor.

This increase is the highest the ministry has ever seen. One of the reasons for that is too many “able-bodied” people are staying on income assistance for too long. To combat this, Minister Beaudry-Mellor and her team are going to redesign the income assistance programs.

“We have topped up a lot of our income assistance programs. We’ve added things over the years to the point where now we have a complex system of supports that is really difficult for people to navigate, not just our clients but also our staff and our community-based partners,” she said. “Because of the fiscal challenge that we’re in, we are really trying to focus on those who are in the most need and making sure we continue to provide the basic supports for people.”

Beaudry-Mellor said there are many complex reasons as to why people stay on income assistance for too long.

“We’ve set up a system that is so complicated for (our staff) to work with and it’s so onerous at the front end of things that we don’t get to spend the time and energy that we need on the case management piece to transition people off the income assistance,” she said.

The goal is to spend less time on the administration side and more time on the client-centred side, such as case management.

With their increased budget, Beaudry-Mellor said the Ministry of Social Services would not add any new programs. The ministry is going to continue to focus on meeting the needs of Saskatchewan’s vulnerable people.

“This budget was really about meeting that need and that’s what you’ve seen us do,” she said.

Minister Beaudry-Mellor said that while there is nothing specific to the White Butte area in her budget, this increase will benefit residents in the area who are on income assistance or use the programs Social Services provides.

“There are probably a lot of people with disabilities in the White Butte community who will be gratified to know that the disability programs have seen an increase of 7.6 per cent, and not a cut,” she said.

MLA Nicole Rancourt for the NDP is the Critic for Social Services. She said the increase for Social Services is misleading.

“The increase in the budget is due to the fact that utilization rates are going up,” she said. “It’s more people on assistance. It’s not that their benefits are going to increase and they’re not adding anymore full-time social workers, so it’s sad news because there are more people that need the services.”

With caseloads increasing, Rancourt said social workers are going to have more work and it’s going to become unmanageable.

Rancourt said redesigning the income assistance programs is important, but she is concerned.

“With this budget, we know that they cut school supplies for children and they cut the funeral costs for people who pass away that are on assistance, so I’m a bit concerned about what this redesign is going to look like,” she said.

Rancourt is also concerned about the increase in costs for families.

“There’s the PST that’s going to be on children’s clothes. The school supplies are no longer going to be available. There’s going to be a decrease in benefits for people who are on the TEA program (Transitional Employment Allowance),” she said. “We know with the increase in property taxes and insurance premiums that rent is going up and power bills are going up. There is going to be a lot more expenses for people on assistance and it seems like they’re looking at cutting their benefits.”

Going forward, Rancourt said she is going to pay close attention to the income assistance redesign.

“I want to make sure that program isn’t going to put people more at risk,” she said.