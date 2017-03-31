Seussical a big hit in Pilot Butte

Pilot Butte School’s play, Seussical, saw almost 400 people through the door both nights and cast and crew were happy with the outcome.

Seussical is a 35-minute play about Dr. Seuss’ character Horton the elephant.

“She has a dilemma in our (play) of how to save the people of Whoville on a speck of dust on a clover, or to sit on Mayzie La Bird’s egg while she vacations in Palm Springs,” said Rachelle Mievre, director of the play. “It’s really nonsensical and silly.”

The play was performed Mar. 27 and 28 and Mievre said the performances went well.

“The performances were pretty exciting,” she said. “The audience really enjoyed it. We had about 350 people show up to both performances, so it was really well done.”

Mievre and her team did face some challenges getting the play ready. Mievre said commitment was one of them.

“We have lots of kids in the community who are also committed to hockey teams, volleyball and dance. To put on a quality performance, we really need everybody on board to do his or her best,” she said. “Sometimes, we have challenging times trying to schedule around all our lead characters, but we made it work this year and in past years.”

Mievre’s favourite part of the play was seeing all the hard work come together at the end, especially the singing and dancing.

“We had a lot of really talented singers this year, probably our best group that I have ever worked with,” she said. Mievre also enjoyed the silliness the cast portrayed for the audience.

For next year’s play, Mievre encourages students to get involved.

“It’s a lot of work, but in the end I think it’s worth it. We always put on a high quality performance,” she said.

Natalia Chorney and William Dimen were part of the cast for Seussical. Chorney played Horton and Dimen was the “obnoxious, beautiful, very loud, dramatic bird Mayzie La Bird,” he explained.

Chorney’s favourite part of the play was watching the audience’s reactions.

“I just love to act and sing,” she said.

“I really loved it when people would laugh when I would do something dramatic or funny,” said Dimen. “That really makes me smile because I really like making people laugh.”

Dimen had a unique challenge during the play: his leg was in a cast and he had to be in a wheelchair.

“It was very difficult trying to get people to move me around,” he said. “I had to have certain people who weren’t main characters moving me around all the time and a lot of the time people would forget.”

Chorney and Dimen also had advice for younger students who want to be part of the play next year.

“If you’re going to do the play, you’ve got to stay in the play and show up to every rehearsal,” said Dimen. “If you do that, maybe the year after you’ll get a better part.”

“You have to try and put yourself out there and work for it,” Chorney said. “You’re not going to expect to get the lead when you’re in grade 5, but you can work towards it.”

“Don’t be afraid to just be yourself up there,” said Dimen.

Hailey Aquin and Brooke Lebersback worked backstage. Aquin handled the sound and microphones while Lebersback was the assistant stage manager.

“We got to learn about how to compromise when things don’t work,” said Aquin.

“We got to learn responsibility and how to manage a large group of people,” added Lebersback.

Aquin liked adjusting the levels when the actors sang.

“They are really good songs, so it’s more fun that way,” she said.

“I enjoyed seeing it all work out in the end and everything go well and people enjoy it,” Lebersback said.

The microphones became a challenge for Aquin halfway through the lead up to the play.

“Some of them stopped working halfway through, so we had to switch a couple out,” she said.

For upcoming performers or backstage workers, Lebersback warned “it’s not as easy as it looks.”

“It’s a lot of dedication,” she said. “You can’t just show up and expect it to be done. You have to put a lot of time and effort into it.”

“You have to find ways to get around things and compromise,” Aquin said.