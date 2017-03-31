Pilot Butte decides on Canada 150 events

At Pilot Butte’s Mar. 27 council meeting, council passed the motions made during their administration meeting on Mar. 20.

One of the motions was for the White Butte Fire Commission.

“We have a recommendation that we stay with the original agreement as previously presented unless a revised fair and equitable funding model be introduced,” explained Mayor Peggy Chorney.

The next motion referenced the Town’s strategic plan. A committee for the strategic plan will be implemented with representatives from the town and council.

The Regal Development road easement was another motion on the table for council. The motion asked the developer to provide a survey of plans.

The last motion was the permit approval for the new liquor store.

Council carried all motions.

Canada 150 committee meets

Councillor Jean Lowenberger chairs the Pilot Butte Canada 150 Committee. The committee met Mar. 14 and Coun. Lowenberger brought her report to council.

The committee decided to have multiple celebrations during the year to celebrate Canada’s birthday.

“We are going to have an advertisement,” said Coun. Lowenberger.

ESP Construction will provide a flatbed truck for June 17 to 19 where advertisement for the town’s celebrations will be placed. This will kick-off the town’s events.

“The school band is going to come and play, but they’re not a marching band so they need some place to sit,” she said. The flatbed will take care of that.

Some activities will be held July 1, but it is unclear as to what those may be. Coun. Lowenberger said there might be face painting or a foam party.

Towards the end of August, prior to school but before the ice goes on the rink, the Canada 150 Committee would like to have a movie night at the rink.

“We want to have it at the rink because it will be dark earlier, instead of having to wait until 10 o’clock at night. We could possibly have two movies that night,” she said.

The date has not been finalized because they need to check with the Town’s recreation director and figure out what date the ice is going in.

The committee would also like to hold a “Supper in the Park.” It would be a catered supper for adults in the town.

“It will be self-funding. Any money that it makes will go back into the town for community revitalization,” Coun. Lowenberger said.

Council liked the ideas brought forward but Town Administrator Brandi Morissette and Mayor Chorney said it would be ideal to have a back-up location for the movie night just in case the rink did not work out. Councillor Nathan Schmidt said the rink would be the back up, for the committee hoped to have it outside.