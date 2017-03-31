U14 Phantoms take home gold

The Buffalo Plains U14 (Phantoms) ended their season with a gold medal as they cinched the league championship Mar. 26.

The final score was eight to two and goalie Teagan Nyeste was voted Most Valuable Player (MVP). The 12 players from Zehner, Balgonie, White City and Odessa had a season full of successes. They won three gold medals and won 21 out of 22 games in their regular season. They also came away with silver at the Ed Horvath Interprovincial Tournament in Medicine Hat. Nine out of 12 players plan to advance to the U16 team next year.

Cindy Freeman, one of the assistant coaches for the Phantoms, said the team played well at the league championship.

“The other team started off playing really strong and it was a little shaky,” she said. “At the end of the first period, we were down by one and it wasn’t looking so hot for our team. But they really rallied around and came back.”

Freeman said they’ve had a strong team this season.

“The team really jelled together. They really came together and they are a solid group of friends. You can tell for some of them they’re really nervous about being split up now that ringette is done for the season,” she said. “They’ve just really come together as a solid group of friends and they’re a force to be reckoned with.”

Freeman said the team had some challenges this season.

“It was a challenge to keep everyone focused and level-headed and to keep a group of 11 girls and one boy focused and working together. That was our biggest challenge and it wasn’t even that hard because they’re such good kids,” she said.

For players wanting to be part of the U14 team next year, Freeman said to “bring your all.”

“Bring your heart and leave it all on the ice,” she said. “Make sure at the end of the game or the end of the practice that they’re exhausted and tired and they can say they brought it.”

Freeman commended the other coaches who put in their time and effort with the players to make sure they had a great season.

Teagan Nyeste has played ringette for nine years. Her sister started before her, but once she was old enough, Nyeste joined her sister on the ice and has stayed since.

“I really like the teamwork and meeting new people. I really like to skate and it’s a good way to get in some exercise,” she said.

At the league championship, she was named MVP. She was also named MVP at Provincials during the skills competition. For the league championships, she said it felt good to be voted MVP, but she was shocked she was chosen.

“I thought someone else was more worthy of it, but that’s usually how I always feel when I win something,” she said.

At the league championship, Nyeste said the team did well, but she agreed with Freeman that they had work to do after the first period.

“In the first period, we started off slow and we were a little bit nervous,” Nyeste said. “But after skating around a little bit and getting used to the play and everything, we started to pick up and we got on a roll. Overall, I think we had a really good performance.”

Nyeste plans to play for the U16 team next season. For players joining the U14 team, she said they should be prepared for losses.

“Don’t get down on the little things. Focus on the good things and never stop trying,” she said. “Believe in yourself and your team. Learn from your mistakes.”