RM discusses vehicle storage bylaw

At the RM of Edenwold’s Mar. 28 council meeting, RM Planners Paige Phillips and Jana Jedlic brought forward the RM’s vehicle storage bylaw, due to a complaint they received.

A vehicle is parked on an empty lot in Rock Pointe Estates. Phillips and Jedlic looked through the RM’s zoning bylaw to see what was allowed for vehicle storage/parking on properties. They found two non-registered motor vehicles or a motor vehicle on a multi-parcel country residential district is allowed.

“You can have limited to four on a CR1 site and 12 on an agriculture parcel,” said Phillips. “Two on a high-density residential district. That’s in Emerald Park.”

Phillips asked if councillors wanted to keep those numbers the same or amend them.

“As of right now, we can’t make the property owner remove that vehicle in non-running order from their lot because our zoning bylaw says two are allowed in that zone,” she said.

Reeve Mitchell Huber said if they changed the bylaw, the council would be heading down a “slippery slope” because then a resident who actually wants two non-running vehicles on their lot would not be allowed to have them.

Councillor Lorne Beer said it would be different if the person who parked the vehicle on the lot owned both the lot and vehicle, but he didn’t know who owned the vehicle and believed the lot to be unsold.

Ultimately, council decided to leave the matter alone for now and if another complaint came forward Phillips and Jedlic would bring it back to council.

Planners give council an update

Phillips and Jedlic are working on getting Emerald Park residents a Canada Post office of their own.

“The businesses have to pick up their mail in a different town and their address is in Emerald Park or the RM of Edenwold and it’s very confusing for not only customers but the delivery service,” Phillips said. “I’ve also explained the population numbers for the current area.”

Emerald Park already has its own postal code.

The planners have run into some difficulties but plan to continue to work on contacting the right person at Canada Post who the planners could provide the necessary information to.

“The challenge is for us to reach out to the right person at Canada Post and that’s really proven to be difficult,” said Jedlic.

If they cannot get a post office, Phillips said she would look into getting a super box for residents and businesses in Emerald Park.

“We’re also pushing to get one in Shoppers in Emerald Park,” said RM Administrator Kim McIvor.

Council decided to send a letter to Canada Post, explaining the situation and what the RM desires.

For the RM’s Official Community Plan (OCP), Jedlic and Phillips organized five community engagement meetings with various residents and business owners in the RM. The planners brought their findings back to council to discuss the turnout.

“There was so much feedback that was given about so many different topics. There’s a ton of information for us to go through,” said Jedlic.

The next step is to combine their notes from the meeting and bring a report to council in early May.

“In that report, what we will bring to you is suggested future council agenda items – some of the points that came up that would have to come to the council table, as well as a report on the key concerns that came up,” she said.

The numbers of attendees varied from meeting to meeting, but overall the planners were pleased with how the meetings went.

“Whether it was a small group or a large group, we had lots of involvement in the meetings,” said Jedlic. “Everyone came out and participated and provided comments.”

Jedlic said they received positive and negative feedback. Jedlic and others were thanked for having the meeting and giving residents and businesses the opportunity to be involved this early in the planning stages.

If residents could not attend the engagement meetings, the online survey is still up on the RM’s website. People are encouraged to participate and offer their feedback.