Garden Club set to beautify area for Canada 150

As part of Canada’s 150th birthday, the White City Garden Club is putting together special events to celebrate.

Joy Dobsin, the president of the club, said their kick-off would happen May 13.

“We’re going to offer free seminars at École White City School in the library,” she said. “There will be a trainer there to give a short demonstration on how to build a beautiful container. We’re hoping everyone will use a red and white theme this year.”

Dobsin said the free seminars would repeat throughout the day.

“We hope everyone in the community who feels they could use a pointer or two on how to build a healthy container will attend,” she said.

That same day, the first 150 children through the doors of École will receive a seed kit, which will include sunflower seeds, pots and instructions on how to grow a sunflower.

“We’re hoping to have a show and tell competition,” she said. “Those 150 children will be able to enter their sunflower and hopefully win a prize.”

“It’s a way to get young people off to an easy and successful start at gardening and hopefully continue that trend for their whole life,” said Dobsin.

Every year, the garden club plants and maintains flowerbeds in the area with the help of volunteers from White City and the RM of Edenwold. The garden club’s over 70 members are also from Fort Qu’Appelle, Pilot Butte, Regina and Indian Head.

This year, the flowerbeds are going to have a red and white theme.

“For the Emerald Park bed, we’re hoping to make it a little spectacular this year by putting in a retaining wall to slope it so it’s more visible from the road and plant it in a Canada flag design,” she said. “It’s pretty ambitious and we’re hoping everything will bloom in time for July 1.”

The flowerbeds will be put together in early June in five or six areas in the community, said Dobsin.

For June 10, during the White City Canada 150 celebrations, the garden club will plant a commemorative tree at the Splash Park.

“We’ll make a choice on something that is very reflective of Canada, but also maintenance-free and hardy,” she said.

The White City Garden Club will also have a container competition.

“People will have had a chance at the May 13 seminar to learn how to build a beautiful container and as part of beautifying our community, we hope that lots of people will participate with a red and white Canada-themed container that’s visible from the street so that anyone who drives by sees our community’s efforts for the Canada 150 celebration,” Dobsin said.

The categories are still being decided, but Dobsin said they must be homemade (not purchased containers) and contain red and white.

These are all additional activities to the garden club’s regular list of activities they do every year. The “Love Me As I Am” Garden Tour will still happen July 8. A bus tour to Weyburn is set for July 15. The education sessions at the Ramada in Emerald Park have done well so far and will continue the rest of the year.

The perennial sale takes place every two years but preparation for next year’s sale will begin this fall.

Dobsin said it’s important these additional activities take place because it ties in with their theme of spreading the love of gardening and beautifying the community.

“We think it’s special not just because we live in such a great country that’s now having a big birthday, but it ties in so perfectly with what we think is part of living in a wonderful country – that you have the chance to be healthy and happy because you’re surrounded by beauty,” she said. “Gardening is a great way to get not just physical health from some of the work, but also eating your own home-grown, organic vegetables, getting just the peace and pure pleasure you get from getting your hands in the dirt and seeing things come to life every year.”