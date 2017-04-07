Library cuts “drastic” for region

The 58 per cent budget cut to Saskatchewan libraries will drastically affect regional libraries, including the Southeast Regional Library branches.

Pilot Butte librarian Connie LaRonge-Mohr is concerned about how these cuts will impact her branch.

“It’s drastic,” she said. “It’s huge – 58 per cent – the libraries rely on that for our material and programming. It’s really hard to take.”

LaRonge-Mohr said these cuts could change many things for Pilot Butte’s library. She said she hopes if the public speaks out, the cut will be reduced and won’t have such a drastic impact.

She suspects if the cuts remain the same, libraries will not be able to order books from other branches across the province. Free e-books and audio books will not be available.

As of April 4, the ability for branches to order books from other branches has been discontinued.

“I understand there does need to be cuts made, but a 58 per cent cut is just far too drastic without looking into what kind of services we do provide,” she said.

Cuts to programming are also a hard thing for LaRonge-Mohr to accept.

“We’re not going to have nearly as many free programming for all ages. Here in Pilot Butte, we do so much for preschoolers and school-age kids. That’s going to be hard,” she said. “It’s going to require more fundraising, which is absolutely fine, but with job cuts elsewhere with the budget, people are going to need the libraries more and we just may not be here for them.”

The “brick and mortar” libraries are essential to communities across the province.

“I have so many people – caregivers as well as parents to seniors – who are in walking distance. It’s too far to walk to Regina or to White City or Balgonie. I would say 85 per cent of our people would walk down here or bike in the summer. If you take the branch away from here, you’ll have people who can’t use the facility because it’s too far away.”

The library isn’t just a place to hold books. LaRonge-Mohr explained people use the computers, let their children participate in programming, host events and much more.

LaRonge-Mohr encourages residents to contact their MLAs and let them know how they feel about the cuts to libraries. People can also participate in D.E.A.R. (Drop Everything And Read) on April 7 at 12 p.m., either at their local library or their MLA’s office.

James Richards, the regional branch manager at the Southeast Regional Library, said there would be changes ahead if funding were not restored, even partially. These cuts are impacting regional funding, but not municipal funding.

“Out of headquarters, we do all the purchasing and processing for all the books, video games and DVDs – all the materials – so without headquarters operating at its normal capacity, there’s going to be a reduction in the amount of new materials that can come out to a new branch,” he said.

“We manage the integrated library system – the computer systems. We know where things are checked out, where they’re going, what’s on hold. That’s threatened if headquarters doesn’t exist,” said Richards. “We do the maintenance and upkeep and replacement of all the public access computers. We do the digital resources like e-books, e-magazines, e-newspapers, our streaming music and movie service. Without funding, that’s on the table for cuts.”

Province-wide literacy programs, such as the Summer Reading Club and Aboriginal Storytelling Month, could also be cut.

“We also do all the payroll and administration for all the staff. If we’re not able to maintain that function, local staff may have to go off to become employees of their municipality, which we know municipalities won’t be too crazy about taking on extra staff and dealing with the extra staff on their payroll,” Richards said.

Richards hopes the provincial government restores some or all of the funding. Right now, Southeast Regional is preparing for the cuts to remain at 58 per cent.

“I like to believe, just from the groundswell of support and the amount of media attention that this story has been getting, the number of phone calls and e-mails and letters that have gone to our MLAs that if they hear this message loud and clear from their constituents that public library funding is a priority for the people of Saskatchewan, then I would hope they could reconsider this,” he said.

Richards said it’s important to have libraries in communities.

“You need a brick and mortar library because libraries are more than just places where you can check out a book or a DVD,” he said. “It’s about creating a place of community, creating a place where people can be, where people can hang out.”

“Having that free community space that’s neutral, where outside groups can use meeting rooms, where people can come in and not have to worry about buying something off the menu so they can sit down and use the Wi-Fi – it’s the last free, neutral public space in a community today. That’s important to maintain. If we don’t have a library, the last free, neutral public space is a park bench. That’s why we need public libraries.”

In regards to comments made about “too many libraries” in Saskatchewan, Richards said libraries could be closed at anytime in municipalities. It is the municipality’s choice to keep their doors open.

“It’s something they see their residents want,” he said. “It’s not like we have an oversaturation of libraries.”

Richards said there might be library braches in close proximity, but that doesn’t mean there are too many.

“When you look at how scattered Saskatchewan’s population is, there’s only 1.1 million in the province but we’re scattered over a huge geographic area. To be able to provide library service to all these people, there has to be a lot of different library branches,” he said.