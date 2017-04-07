Pilot Butte resident possessed stolen firearm

A 31-year-old Pilot Butte resident accused of possessing a stolen firearm has been charged.

The White Butte detachment of the RCMP aided Regina Police Service with executing a warrant at a residence on Mar. 28. Two occupants inside were detained and upon searching the residence, police located a stolen firearm and charged one occupant.

The 31-year-old man is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; unauthorized possession of a firearm; careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; and possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by a crime.

The resident will make his first provincial court appearance on May 4, 2017.