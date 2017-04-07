Loras starts composting program in White Butte

Loras Disposal is launching a new composting program in the White Butte area and the company has high hopes for the program.

The yard waste and compost program will cater to residents who live in Emerald Park, White City, Balgonie, RM of Edenwold subdivisions and Pilot Butte. In order to have a compost bin at a person’s place of residence, a fee of $97 plus GST is required. The pick-ups will run from April 15 to Nov. 7.

Scott Nelson, the sales manager from Loras Disposal, said the White Butte area is the best place to launch this program because they’ve worked in the area before and it’s close to Regina where the compost will be delivered.

“We supply the (compost) cart and then we’ll be in once every week on Mondays. It will run the same way as the garbage and recycling collection. You put (your cart) out at the curb and each Monday we come in and put the carts into our truck,” he said.

So far, about 100 people have requested a cart.

Only certain items are allowed in the compost carts. These items include:

Pizza boxes and soiled cardboard

Un-bagged lawn clippings and weeds

Fruits, vegetables and peelings

Tree branches (one inch in diameter or less), wood chips

Coffee grounds, filters and tea bags

Breads, grains, egg shells

Cut flowers, un-bagged leaves

Dryer lint, vacuum contents

Residents cannot place the following items in the compost cart:

Bones, meat, fat and grease

Dairy products, egg cartons

Rocks, dirt, tree stumps and soil

Plastic bags, plastic, glass and metal

Pet or animal waste

Recyclable plastic, Styrofoam and cardboard

“We hope by next year we can allow protein to go in there – your meat and dairy products – so that all your kitchen organics can go in there as well,” he said.

Nelson said Loras is launching this program is to divert the above products from the Regina landfill.

“We want to divert the most material we can away from the landfill,” he said. “Communities continue to rely on the Regina landfill. Those costs continue to go up. If we can divert more material away from that landfill, it will reduce the dependency on the Regina landfill.”

Nelson said there is a need in the area for getting rid of yard waste and Loras wants to help fill that need.

“People have been asking, ‘Can you do some kind of composting program?’” he said.

From the initial response from the towns in the area, Nelson said they expect this program to do well.

“It’s been really encouraging,” he said. “They’re excited about it. We were at the Spring Home Show in Regina over the weekend and we had some really good response from people at the show. So far, we have quite a few people calling in and ordering the containers.”

If the program does well in White Butte, Loras is looking to expand the program to other areas near Regina.