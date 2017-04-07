Edenwold Preschool accepting donations for fundraiser

The Edenwold Preschool is looking for donations that will help them raise money for future programming.

The preschool is accepting items they will take to Value Village in Regina.

“Value Village has agreed to offer us a cash contribution for donations of household goods and gently used clothing. It’s like what Canadian Living and the Canadian Diabetes Association does,” said Edenwold Preschool Board Representative Dana McGunigal.

The donations can be anything Value Village accepts, such as toys, books and VHS tapes.

“The items that we see as most valuable is clothing because they provide us with more money for clothing donations,” McGunigal explained. “We ask that it’s clean and in usable condition.”

The board decided to hold this fundraiser to help contribute to the preschool’s programming and staff wages.

“We keep our fees very affordable because we want to make sure that we can provide early childhood education and be accessible to everyone who is interested in the community,” she said.

The playschool also does bottle drives and hosts the annual Chilli and Skate event in Edenwold. Those fundraisers, along with the Value Village donation, will help the playschool reach their goal of getting a new floor in the basement of the Edenwold Hall, where the playschool is.

The fundraiser has no set end-date, but will likely be done by the end of May. All items must be dropped off at the preschool, or picked up McGunigal or Nicole Hofer.

“They can’t take the items directly to Value Village,” McGunigal said. “We have to have a big collection and drop it off because they will weigh it and then determine how much money they will give us.”

There will be multiple donation runs and will be an on-going fundraiser throughout the spring.

McGunigal said this fundraiser is important because it changes things up.

“We’re always brainstorming ideas on different fundraisers. We are in a small community and people are involved in so many activities, we don’t want to be hitting people up for the same fundraisers all the time,” she said. “It’s a good habit for everybody to downsize their clutter and junk. If this can help people do that at the same time, why not?”

“It promotes second-hand shopping and reusing items and always buying new. Overall, it has a lot of great purposes,” she said.

This year, Edenwold Preschool has about 13 children.

“We have had high attendance this year,” McGunigal said. “It’s a really nice preschool to have because it’s accommodating to families that might have different schedules. They might not be available during seeding or harvest. This preschool will take children younger than other preschools would.”